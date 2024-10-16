Advertisement
AD

    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Makes Another Major Move, Binance Adds Two Hot New Pairs for Major Coins, Investing $1,000 in BTC 14 Years Ago Would Have Brought Massive Fortune: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Check out what U.Today has in store for you in our latest crypto news digest!
    Wed, 16/10/2024 - 15:52
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Makes Another Major Move, Binance Adds Two Hot New Pairs for Major Coins, Investing $1,000 in BTC 14 Years Ago Would Have Brought Massive Fortune: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

    Satoshi-era Bitcoin wallet makes another major move

    Data provided by Arkham Intelligence shows that on Monday, Oct. 14, an ancient Bitcoin whale, who mined their BTC just a month after the very first Bitcoin block was created on Jan. 13, 2009, moved $630,000 worth of BTC to the Kraken exchange. Interestingly, in the past two months, this address has transferred nearly $5.5 million in Bitcoin and still holds $75.23 million. The previous transfer made by the whale took place on Oct. 7 and was of roughly the same size. Since very few people knew about Bitcoin in the first month of its existence, the transfer could possibly be related to Satoshi. However, this is unlikely to be the case. These transactions occur amid active speculation about the real identity of Satoshi Nakamoto; as a reminder, HBO recently released a documentary, in which prominent Bitcoin developer Peter Todd was identified as Satoshi. 

    Related
    Bitcoin Omega Candle Inevitable: '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow
    Tue, 10/15/2024 - 11:54
    Bitcoin Omega Candle Inevitable: '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    XRP Makes MoonPay Debut as Ripple USD Launch Nears
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Soars by Staggering 14% Amid Epic Crypto Rally
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: 'Bitcoin Price Is in Window,' Here Are Options
    Grayscale Makes Biggest Crypto ETF Push With XRP in Focus

    Binance adds two hot new pairs for major coins

    According to a recent announcement by Binance, it has listed two new trading pairs for popular tokens: the Sui Network token (SUI) and the meme cryptocurrency Turbo (TURBO). The SUI token is paired with the Brazilian real, which could enhance its growth on Brazil's strong crypto market. TURBO, in turn, is paired with the Turkish lira, potentially boosting its momentum in Turkey, given the large number of crypto market participants in the country. The tokens are considered hot at the moment, as SUI has surged 140% since early September, entering the top 20 cryptocurrencies, while TURBO saw growth of more than 30% over the previous day. The exchange opened trading for two trading pairs on Binance Spot today, Oct. 16, at 8:00 a.m. (UTC). 

    Advertisement

    Investing just $1,000 in Bitcoin 14 years ago would have resulted in massive fortune

    Fourteen years ago, a user on the Bitcointalk forum asked if it was safe to invest $1,000 in Bitcoin, which was then valued at just $0.10. According to estimations by Pete Rizzo, a prominent Bitcoin historian, such an investment could have yielded a $600 million return today. At first, Bitcoin was valued according to the electricity required for mining, making its price very low. Early adopters were able to mine it on their personal computers and earn block rewards of 50 BTC. Bitcoin began seeing significant speculative interest in 2011, reaching $1 in February and nearly $30 by June, due to increased media coverage. Finally, Bitcoin gained mainstream recognition in 2017 and was recognized as the best asset of the 2010s. Today, many experts, including MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, believe that BTC still has substantial growth potential.

    #Bitcoin #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 16, 2024 - 15:48
    1.97 Million BTC Held by New Bitcoin Whales: Details
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Oct 16, 2024 - 15:43
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for October 16
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Polkadot’s flagship sub0 conference is ground zero for ecosystem’s landmark overhaul
    Unite Partners with EigenDA to Revolutionize Infrastructure for Scaling Web3 Mobile Gaming
    BloFin Harnesses Fireblocks to Provide Industry-Leading Security for Cold Wallets
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Makes Another Major Move, Binance Adds Two Hot New Pairs for Major Coins, Investing $1,000 in BTC 14 Years Ago Would Have Brought Massive Fortune: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    1.97 Million BTC Held by New Bitcoin Whales: Details
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for October 16
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD