Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Makes Another Major Move, Binance Adds Two Hot New Pairs for Major Coins, Investing $1,000 in BTC 14 Years Ago Would Have Brought Massive Fortune: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Satoshi-era Bitcoin wallet makes another major move

Data provided by Arkham Intelligence shows that on Monday, Oct. 14, an ancient Bitcoin whale, who mined their BTC just a month after the very first Bitcoin block was created on Jan. 13, 2009, moved $630,000 worth of BTC to the Kraken exchange. Interestingly, in the past two months, this address has transferred nearly $5.5 million in Bitcoin and still holds $75.23 million. The previous transfer made by the whale took place on Oct. 7 and was of roughly the same size. Since very few people knew about Bitcoin in the first month of its existence, the transfer could possibly be related to Satoshi. However, this is unlikely to be the case. These transactions occur amid active speculation about the real identity of Satoshi Nakamoto; as a reminder, HBO recently released a documentary, in which prominent Bitcoin developer Peter Todd was identified as Satoshi.

Binance adds two hot new pairs for major coins

According to a recent announcement by Binance, it has listed two new trading pairs for popular tokens: the Sui Network token (SUI) and the meme cryptocurrency Turbo (TURBO). The SUI token is paired with the Brazilian real, which could enhance its growth on Brazil's strong crypto market. TURBO, in turn, is paired with the Turkish lira, potentially boosting its momentum in Turkey, given the large number of crypto market participants in the country. The tokens are considered hot at the moment, as SUI has surged 140% since early September, entering the top 20 cryptocurrencies, while TURBO saw growth of more than 30% over the previous day. The exchange opened trading for two trading pairs on Binance Spot today, Oct. 16, at 8:00 a.m. (UTC).

Advertisement

Investing just $1,000 in Bitcoin 14 years ago would have resulted in massive fortune