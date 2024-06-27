Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Boom: Over 1 Million Addresses Now Own 1 BTC

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Achievement of over one million wholecoiners is particularly significant
    Thu, 27/06/2024 - 14:51
    Bitcoin Boom: Over 1 Million Addresses Now Own 1 BTC
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a significant milestone on the cryptocurrency market, the number of Bitcoin addresses holding more than one BTC has surpassed one million.

    Advertisement

    According to a recent report by IntoTheBlock, there are currently 1,010,777 such addresses, marking a notable achievement in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

    IntoTheBlock, a blockchain analytics platform, highlighted this milestone in a chart that illustrates the growing trend of individuals and entities accumulating Bitcoin to reach wholecoiner status. The term "wholecoiner" refers to those who hold at least one whole Bitcoin, a status increasingly sought after by investors.

    The data shows a clear long-term trend: more and more people are striving to become wholecoiners.

    This trend reflects the broader adoption and confidence in Bitcoin as a store of value and an investment asset. The increasing number of wholecoiners is a testament to the growing belief in Bitcoin's potential for long-term growth and stability.

    IntoTheBlock's analysis indicates that this upward trend is not a short-term phenomenon but a sustained movement. Over the years, as Bitcoin has matured, the number of addresses holding at least one BTC has steadily increased.

    What this implies

    The achievement of over one million wholecoiners is particularly significant in the context of Bitcoin's limited supply. With only 21 million Bitcoins ever to be mined, holding even one Bitcoin becomes increasingly valuable as demand continues to rise. This scarcity factor further underscores the importance of the wholecoiner milestone.

    Related
    Tue, 06/18/2024 - 15:04
    Bitcoin: Here Are Key Levels for BTC Bulls as Price Wavers
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Bitcoin has fallen roughly 17% since reaching an all-time high of nearly $74,000 in mid-March on rising optimism about the approval of U.S. exchange-traded funds to directly hold the original cryptocurrency.

    At the time of writing, Bitcoin had risen 0.04% in the previous 24 hours to $61,592. Adding to the melancholy on the markets is shifting expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts, which has reduced demand for the most risky assets.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Advertisement
    related image Chinese Government Urged to Reconsider Crypto Mining Ban: Details
    Jun 27, 2024 - 14:45
    Chinese Government Urged to Reconsider Crypto Mining Ban: Details
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Cardano Skyrockets 62% in Volume as ADA Price Reaches Crucial Zone
    Jun 27, 2024 - 14:45
    Cardano Skyrockets 62% in Volume as ADA Price Reaches Crucial Zone
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image 'Silk Road' Bitcoin Sent to Exchange Proclaimed 'Illegal,' Crypto Advocate Enraged
    Jun 27, 2024 - 14:45
    'Silk Road' Bitcoin Sent to Exchange Proclaimed 'Illegal,' Crypto Advocate Enraged
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ETHMilan, Italy's largest international ETH & Web3 Conference, Makes a Dramatic Return
    Kadena Announces Nitin Gaur as Advisor
    DeltaPrime Unveils $PRIME Token: Pioneering a New Standard in DeFi Governance and Utility
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Boom: Over 1 Million Addresses Now Own 1 BTC
    Chinese Government Urged to Reconsider Crypto Mining Ban: Details
    Cardano Skyrockets 62% in Volume as ADA Price Reaches Crucial Zone
    Show all