    Satoshi Missed 'Big Opportunity' Avoiding This Date for Bitcoin Halving: Anthony Pompliano

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Anthony Pompliano has hinted that Bitcoin halving event would have been more fun on DOGE Day
    Sat, 20/04/2024 - 20:00
    Satoshi Missed 'Big Opportunity' Avoiding This Date for Bitcoin Halving: Anthony Pompliano
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Contents
    Venture investor, founder of Pomp Investments Bitcoin private credit fund Anthony Pompliano has taken to his X account to send a message about Satoshi Nakamoto and the Bitcoin halving to his numerous followers.

    He jokingly tweeted that the enigmatic Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto missed a big opportunity to set the halving day as April 20. This day is known as the weed day and more recently, as the Dogecoin Day, even though the iconic meme cryptocurrency was not released in April.

    Thus, Pompliano implied that Satoshi Nakamoto had missed an opportunity to integrate its brainchild even deeper into the minds of average people. Bitcoin was made to oppose fiat money and the traditional banking system in the first place, but weed has been known to be a symbol of “opposing the system” for decades now. It has been also legalized in many countries already.

    Bitcoin community insists Satoshi made no mistake

    Responding to Pompliano’s tweet, many in the BTC community tweeted that the Bitcoin halving event missed the 4/20 day only for the U.S. because of the local time zone as it is ahead of the U.K. and the EU.

    Satoshi Nakamoto 4/20 Bitcoin halving
    Image via X

    Users tweeted that for the aforementioned countries, the halving took place not on April 19 but on April 20. One user tweeted that Satoshi Nakamoto was based in Europe, therefore he certainly kept that 4/20 day in mind.

    Crypto community celebrates DOGE day

    While before cryptocurrencies appeared, April 20 was just the weed day, over the past few years it also became the Dogecoin day now celebrated by the DOGE community around the world.

    Numerous cryptocurrency platforms, including one of the most popular meme coins Floki, have published tweets to congratulate their communities on the Dogecoin day.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
