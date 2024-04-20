Satoshi Missed 'Big Opportunity' Avoiding This Date for Bitcoin Halving: Anthony Pompliano

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Venture investor, founder of Pomp Investments Bitcoin private credit fund Anthony Pompliano has taken to his X account to send a message about Satoshi Nakamoto and the Bitcoin halving to his numerous followers.

He jokingly tweeted that the enigmatic Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto missed a big opportunity to set the halving day as April 20. This day is known as the weed day and more recently, as the Dogecoin Day, even though the iconic meme cryptocurrency was not released in April.

Satoshi missed a big opportunity to have the halving on 4/20. — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) April 19, 2024

Thus, Pompliano implied that Satoshi Nakamoto had missed an opportunity to integrate its brainchild even deeper into the minds of average people. Bitcoin was made to oppose fiat money and the traditional banking system in the first place, but weed has been known to be a symbol of “opposing the system” for decades now. It has been also legalized in many countries already.

Bitcoin community insists Satoshi made no mistake

Responding to Pompliano’s tweet, many in the BTC community tweeted that the Bitcoin halving event missed the 4/20 day only for the U.S. because of the local time zone as it is ahead of the U.K. and the EU.

Image via X

Users tweeted that for the aforementioned countries, the halving took place not on April 19 but on April 20. One user tweeted that Satoshi Nakamoto was based in Europe, therefore he certainly kept that 4/20 day in mind.

Crypto community celebrates DOGE day

While before cryptocurrencies appeared, April 20 was just the weed day, over the past few years it also became the Dogecoin day now celebrated by the DOGE community around the world.

Wishing all a happy #Dogeday, #Floki sends his regards! 🐾



Let's paws for a moment and appreciate the good times and memes we've enjoyed together in our community! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/fpr7GTJ5ui — FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) April 20, 2024

Numerous cryptocurrency platforms, including one of the most popular meme coins Floki, have published tweets to congratulate their communities on the Dogecoin day.