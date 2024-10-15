Advertisement
    Bitcoin Omega Candle Inevitable: '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow

    Yuri Molchan
    Vocal Bitcoin proponent doubles down on his mega-bullish BTC prediction
    Tue, 15/10/2024 - 11:54
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Samson Mow, Bitcoin maximalist and the boss of JAN3 company that helps nation-states to adopt BTC, has published an ultra-bullish BTC message on the X social media platform.

    Mow also accompanied his tweet with a picture to illustrate his thought as best as possible.

    Mow revisits his ultra-bullish Bitcoin prediction

    Samson Mow tweeted “Omega is inevitable,” adding a photo of a big lit green candle with capital letters on it saying “OMEGA.”

    In one of the tweets published earlier, the JAN3 CEO explained that an Omega candle would be a huge candle on a Bitcoin chart that would propel BTC’s growth to a high extent and it usually happens unexpectedly.

    Another Bitcoin evangelist and BTC advisor to the president of El Salvador Max Keiser prefers to call this a “God candle”. This year, he has also multiple times tweeted that a God Bitcoin candle is coming inevitably.

    According to Mow’s earlier tweets, the Omega candle that he expects so much is bound to lead Bitcoin to the $1 million price mark inevitably. As the year started, Mow reckoned that spot Bitcoin ETFs approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission in January would create a BTC demand shock, while the Bitcoin halving (that took place on April 20) would create a supply shock for BTC. Once these two shocks clash against each other, an Omega candle would emerge, he tweeted.

    Bitcoin price performance

    On Monday, a massive green candle (but it was hardly an Omega one) on an hourly chart lifted Bitcoin price substantially, pushing it from the $64,460 zone to $64,300. That was followed by another 3.44% surge, which allowed the leading digital currency to soar past $66,000 and surpass the $66,460 level briefly.

    Since then, Bitcoin has been pushed down by almost 1.5% and it is currently changing hands at $65,525 per coin.

    Still, the famous investor and author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book Robert Kiyosaki recently tweeted that he expects Bitcoin to hit $500,000 next year and very likely to reach $1 million by 2030 since by that time AI will have disturbed the world of finance greatly. Kiyosaki cited a book “Money GPT” authored by his friend-writer that is allegedly about to come out, where the author explores the potential impact of ChatGPT and other AI bots on financial markets and trading in general.

    #Bitcoin #Samson Mow #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki
    About the author
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

