Binance Adds Two Hot New Pairs for Major Coins

According to a report from Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange listed two new pairs today, for arguably the two hottest tokens right now. Based on the announcement, we learn that Binance has listed the Sui Network token (SUI) and the meme cryptocurrency Turbo on its Spot Algo Orders platform.

Why are they the two hottest?

SUI can be called one of the hottest because it is up 140% since the beginning of September and has become a new member of the top 20 crypto market's biggest assets. As a result of that pump, money from Ethereum and Solana has started to flow into the ecosystem, and the network has formed a bunch of meme coins and its own local trends.

SUI token got its new listing on Binance in a pair with the Brazilian real. Given Brazil's size, population and loyalty to cryptocurrencies, this listing could give SUI tokens a second wind.

As for TURBO, a meme coin created entirely with the help of artificial intelligence, namely ChatGPT, saw growth of more than 30% over the past day, putting it at the top of the largest coins on the market in terms of profitability for the day.

The newly listed token has been paired with the Turkish lira, which may also make the current growth just the beginning, given the staggering number of crypto market participants in Turkey.

The listing of these pairs took place on the Spot Algo Orders platform of the world's largest exchange. These tools allow traders to make automatic settings for Algo trading of selected instruments on the exchange's spot market.