Last Satoshi Nakamoto Email Unearthed After 14 Years

The creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto , is no longer in the spotlight, a reality that clocked 14 years today. Notably, the departing email from the anonymous Bitcoin creator has resurfaced on social media, as shared by crypto analytics platform Coingecko. At the time, Nakamoto confirmed he is leaving the now enigmatic asset under the capable hands of Gavin and others.

Satoshi Nakamoto assurance

As the Bitcoin creator noted on April 23, 2011, he has now "moved on to other things." By the time he shared this, he had worked on the Bitcoin project for over three years, estimating from when the Whitepaper was written.

Exactly 14 years ago, Satoshi Nakamoto wrote:



"I've moved on to other things. [#Bitcoin] is in good hands." pic.twitter.com/fHbnpNBfzk — CoinGecko (@coingecko) April 23, 2025

Many unusual moves are attributed to the creator of Bitcoin, including this departure from the public scene. As some in the community made sense of the move, it appears Satoshi Nakamoto wanted to avoid centralized influence on the project.

However, he left a guidance note for developers, including his desire to see the continuous development of BitcoinJ, a library for working on the BTC protocol. His foundation has helped the coin become the fifth-largest asset, as associated products like spot Bitcoin ETFs welcome massive inflows .

Who is Satoshi?

The unexpected departure from the public glare has triggered an unending search for Satoshi Nakamoto's identity. Different theorists have proposed some names of individuals with early interactions in the community as possible Satoshi candidates.

Adam Back is one of the top choices. However, he has consistently denied these claims. Last year, the movie production powerhouse HBO failed to identify the man behind the top coin.

The firm noted that Peter Todd created BTC, a claim the developer denied. Because of the wrong claims, HBO faced backlash for a while, and the community concluded that it was almost impossible to discover who Satoshi Nakamoto was.

For now, the broader market is focused on the nation-state adoption of Bitcoin.