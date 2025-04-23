Advertisement
    Last Satoshi Nakamoto Email Unearthed After 14 Years

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 23/04/2025 - 11:26
    Satoshi Nakamoto 'moved on to other things' exactly 14 years ago
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, is no longer in the spotlight, a reality that clocked 14 years today. Notably, the departing email from the anonymous Bitcoin creator has resurfaced on social media, as shared by crypto analytics platform Coingecko. At the time, Nakamoto confirmed he is leaving the now enigmatic asset under the capable hands of Gavin and others.

    Satoshi Nakamoto assurance

    As the Bitcoin creator noted on April 23, 2011, he has now "moved on to other things." By the time he shared this, he had worked on the Bitcoin project for over three years, estimating from when the Whitepaper was written.

    Many unusual moves are attributed to the creator of Bitcoin, including this departure from the public scene. As some in the community made sense of the move, it appears Satoshi Nakamoto wanted to avoid centralized influence on the project.

    However, he left a guidance note for developers, including his desire to see the continuous development of BitcoinJ, a library for working on the BTC protocol. His foundation has helped the coin become the fifth-largest asset, as associated products like spot Bitcoin ETFs welcome massive inflows.

    Who is Satoshi?

    The unexpected departure from the public glare has triggered an unending search for Satoshi Nakamoto's identity. Different theorists have proposed some names of individuals with early interactions in the community as possible Satoshi candidates.

    Adam Back is one of the top choices. However, he has consistently denied these claims. Last year, the movie production powerhouse HBO failed to identify the man behind the top coin.

    The firm noted that Peter Todd created BTC, a claim the developer denied. Because of the wrong claims, HBO faced backlash for a while, and the community concluded that it was almost impossible to discover who Satoshi Nakamoto was.

    For now, the broader market is focused on the nation-state adoption of Bitcoin.

