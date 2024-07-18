Samson Mow Shares Prediction on When BTC Might Hit $1 Million, XRP Secures Golden Cross, BlackRock's BTC ETF Records Massive Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

"Bitcoin going to $1 million": Samson Mow names possible time frame

Jan3 CEO Samson Mow is known for his bullish sentiment toward Bitcoin, with his X profile filled with optimistic forecasts regarding the flagship crypto's price. Being true to himself, Mow has recently doubled down on his famous "$1 million per Bitcoin" prediction. "Bitcoin is going to $1 million. I am not uncertain," wrote the CEO in his X post from Tuesday, July 16. Replying to his followers' comments, Mow specified that this price level could possibly be reached in one year. This was not the only prediction made by Mow this week; on Monday, July 15, the CEO wrote that, in his opinion, the BTC price would never drop below the $60,000 mark ever again.

XRP just secured golden cross: Details

Yesterday, Ripple-affiliated token XRP registered a golden cross formation on its four-hour price chart. This pattern occurs when a shorter-term moving average, such as the SMA 50, crosses above a longer-term moving average, such as the SMA 200. The formation of the golden cross validated XRP's bullish run and signaled the potential for continued upward momentum. However, at the moment of writing, XRP is trading down 6.56% over the past 24 hours, at $0.5698. Still, it appears that XRP has found strong support at the $0.381 and $0.403 marks. The bullish trend is likely to continue as long as the price of XRP stays above current levels.

BlackRock’s BTC ETF records massive milestone