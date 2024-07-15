Say Goodbye to Bitcoin Under $60,000 Forever: Samson Mow Doubles Down on Forecast

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Samson Mow, a renowned Bitcoin proponent and chief executive at BTC adoption-focused company Jan3, has published a tweet to remind the global cryptocurrency community on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) about his recent mega-bullish Bitcoin prediction.

Mow now expects BTC to never drop below the $60,000 level ever again.

Bitcoin close to regaining $63,000

Over the weekend, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin has printed an impressive rise of almost 7.5%, soaring from the $58,580 area to the $62,900 zone, where BTC is changing hands at the time of writing this material.

The fuel for this abrupt price increase was likely provided by a number of factors, including the better-than-expected CPI report and the end of the recent Bitcoin sale imposed on the market by the German government. Besides, certain events in the US to do with the upcoming November government reshuffling took place over the weekend, unexpectedly adding fuel to the Bitcoin rally.

The whole cryptocurrency market followed BTC, allowing altcoins to go back into the green zone with large price increases.

"Say goodbye to Bitcoin under $0.06 million forever"

On Saturday, Bitcoin maximalist Samson Mow tweeted that he does not expect Bitcoin to plunge below the $60,000 level ($0.06 million as he preferred to put it) ever again. Today, he doubled down on his prediction. Mow’s ultra-bullish Bitcoin forecast is based on the fact that in April this year, the fourth BTC halving took place, slashing the block reward from 6.25 to 3.135 BTC and the immense Bitcoin purchasing campaign initiated by spot Bitcoin ETFs that has been going since January, when the SEC granted them the green light for trading.

Ultimately, Samson Mow believes, Bitcoin will be able to reach a whopping $1 million price threshold and surpass it. In the tweets published earlier this year, Mow shared his expectations to see Bitcoin soaring to $1 million if not next year then “very soon” anyway.

On Saturday, Mow tweeted that in October, he in collaboration with German MP from Bundestag Joana Cotar and Twitter handle @BTCimBundestag intends to present a plan for Germany to acquire back at least the 50,000 the German government has sold as part of “a proper nation-state Bitcoin adoption strategy.”