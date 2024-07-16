Advertisement
    "Bitcoin Going to $1 Million": Samson Mow Names Possible Time Frame

    Yuri Molchan
    Major Bitcoin supporter Mow expects Bitcoin to reach $1 million and names time frame when this may happen
    Tue, 16/07/2024 - 13:04
    "Bitcoin Going to $1 Million": Samson Mow Names Possible Time Frame
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Samson Mow, a Bitcoin maximalist and the boss of the Bitcoin-focused company Jan3, has taken to his account on the X social media platform (formerly widely known as Twitter) to break an ultra-bullish Bitcoin price forecast to the global crypto community.

    Mow has doubled down on his $1 million Bitcoin forecast that he gave earlier this year.

    "Bitcoin going to $1 million," Mow says, Here's when it may happen

    Today, Samson Mow tweeted that “Bitcoin is going to $1 million,” and he added that he is “not uncertain.” In the comments thread, the cryptocurrency influencer shared that he believes it is likely to happen within one year.

    Mow also offered a comment on the mammoth-sized Bitcoin transactions made by the Mt. Gox crypto exchange today. The platform started moving Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash in order for payouts to the creditors to start. Mt Gox transacted almost $6 billion in BTC today, causing a substantial BTC price decline.

    Earlier this week, Samson Mow tweeted that he does not believe that Bitcoin will ever again decline below the $60,000 price mark. The flagship cryptocurrency has recently started to recover after the recent sell-off initiated by the German government, as it sold 50,000 BTC in multiple transactions to such crypto exchanges as Coinbase, Kraken and Bitstamp.

    Mow's comment on Mt. Gox's large Bitcoin movements

    Chinese cryptocurrency journalist Colin Wu spread the word that the Kraken exchange has received Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash funds for creditors. The platform will take one or two weeks to start distributing that crypto.

    Samson Mow does not believe the Mt. Gox payouts will have any significant impact on the Bitcoin price. He expects only 20% of that Bitcoin to hit the market. As for the remaining 80%, the Jan3 boss believes it will either be moved to cold storage wallets or will be locked in finance apps as users are likely to make some borrowings against this Bitcoin.

    But Mow is certain that 100% of the Bitcoin Cash returned to the creditors by Mt. Gox will be sold by the recipients.

    Bitcoin plunged by roughly 3.7% earlier today, falling back to the $62,500 zone. This decline was followed by a small recovery. As of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $63,815.

