Samson Mow Makes Important Bitcoin ETF Warning, Litecoin Gets Major Core Upgrade, Leading Exchange Widens BONE's Trading Options: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Valeria Blokhina
    U.Today's crypto news digest will not let you miss any of industry's most important events!
    Fri, 22/03/2024 - 17:22
    U.Today presents you with the top three news stories over the past day.

    Major Bitcoin ETF warning made by Samson Mow

    This week saw astonishing outflows from spot-based Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, with $742 million leaving the ETFs within three days. As suggested by experts, the primary cause for these outflows is yet another massive withdrawal of Bitcoin from Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC); investors are exiting Grayscale as it charges significantly higher fees than its competitors on the ETF market. Among those who reacted to the outflow news was Samson Mow, CEO at Jan3 and "$1 billion per BTC" advocate. In his latest X post, Mow expressed his optimism regarding the future of Bitcoin and its price surge, writing that he believes in withdrawals eventually turning back into inflows. Thus, he advised the Bitcoin community to "plan accordingly."

    Litecoin (LTC) gets major core upgrade; Here's implication

    As recently shared by the Litecoin Foundation team on the X platform, Litecoin has undergone a core upgrade, bringing a number of significant improvements to the LTC network. Litecoin Core v0.21.3rc3, or Litecoin Core 0.21.3 release candidate, is a new minor version release, including new features, various bug fixes and important security updates. Among the noteworthy changes brought on by the core upgrade are major security enhancements that strengthen Litecoin's security measures against possible attacks and vulnerabilities. The latest release contains fixes for CVE-2023-33297, which allows an attacker to cause a remote bandwidth and CPU denial of service, an attack that has been exploited in the wild. The upgrade demonstrates Litecoin's dedication to improving its functionality and technology, marking a crucial milestone in the project's ongoing progress.

    Shiba Inu receives adoption boost with major new exchange's addition of BONE

    In a recent X post, Gate, a major crypto exchange, revealed plans to boost the trading potential of BONE, Shiba Inu ecosystem's token. The token will be added to the margin trading section and will be available as a borrowable asset. From now on, traders will be able to engage in BONE trading as a USDT token with a third point of leverage. BONE has had a notable presence on Gate's platform, mostly in its spot market. This listing on Gate marks a notable milestone for BONE, with Gate being one of the initial major exchanges to embrace it. Per CoinMarketCap data, Gate is one of the top three markets for BONE trading volume, taking almost 10% of the token's total turnover. Meanwhile, the SHIB community is eagerly anticipating the SHIB token's potential listing on Binance.

