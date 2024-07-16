Samson Mow Believes BTC Will Never Fall Below $60,000 Ever Again, Shibarium Bridge Sentiment Makes BONE Skyrocket, 136 Million XRP Moved in 3 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Say goodbye to Bitcoin under $60,000 forever: Samson Mow doubles down on forecast

Last weekend surprised all Bitcoin holders in the best sense of the word; over this period, the flagship crypto managed to jump from the $58,580 level to the $62,900 area, surging by almost 7.5%. Following this positive development, Jan3 CEO and ardent Bitcoin supporter Samson Mow shared a bold forecast on the asset's price in the long-term. According to Mow , Bitcoin will never go below the $60,000 level ever again. As the start of the week showed that BTC seems to be holding tight at the newly retaken $60,000 level, yesterday, the CEO reiterated his prediction; he reposted it on his X page, accompanying it with an amusing GIF of NSYNC's song "Bye Bye Bye."

Shibarium bridge sentiment sends BONE up 6%

Lucie, marketing lead at the Shiba Inu project and prominent member of the SHIB community, has recently been spotted encouraging SHIB enthusiasts' conversations regarding the Shibarium Bridge on X (formerly Twitter). Such attention from a Shiba Inu team member came in handy for the so-called Shiba Trifecta - SHIB, BONE and LEASH tokens - as all three of them registered positive developments in their prices. According to market data, SHIB is currently trading at $0.0000194, up by 7.43% over the past 24 hours. LEASH, in turn, surged by 4.76% over the past day, with its price standing at $344 now. Last but not least, BONE token, which recorded the biggest growth; at the time of writing, BONE is changing hands at $0.5784, up by 14.79% over the past 24 hours.

136 million XRP in three hours – What’s going on?