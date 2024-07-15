136 Million XRP in Three Hours – What’s Going On?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Popular blockchain tracker Whale Alert, which tracks down large cryptocurrency transfers and shares their details on the X platform, has reported that a substantial amount of XRP – close to 136 million coins – has been moved in the last 20 hours.

Notably, this staggering amount of cryptocurrency was transferred within merely three hours and went in four large transactions. The majority of these funds was withdrawn from the largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, by mysterious wallets.

Those transfers took place while the price of the seventh largest crypto, XRP, lost more than 7% over the weekend; since then, it has managed to recover by 3.52%. Over the past week, XRP skyrocketed by an enormous 26%.

136 million XRP on move

According to data shared by Whale Alert, anonymous whales made three transfers, withdrawing millions of XRP from Binance in each of them. Those mammoth transactions carried 33,839,894 XRP; 35,937,321 XRP and 35,937,321 XRP. Each of these XRP lumps is evaluated at approximately $20 million or slightly lower.

Thus, the enigmatic whales have withdrawn roughly $110 million worth of crypto to their wallet.

In the meantime, 28,070,000 XRP worth $14,936,884 were deposited to another major cryptocurrency trading venue, Bitstamp. The activity of whales has clearly increased, along with the XRP price surge, as can be seen thanks to this data supplied by Whale Alert.

Ripple CEO celebrates one-year XRP-not-security verdict anniversary

This weekend, Ripple chief executive Brad Garlinghouse took to his X account to reminisce on the one-year anniversary of an event that was very important not only for Ripple and its vast global community but also for the entire cryptocurrency space.

On July 13, 2023, Federal Judge Analisa Torres announced her ruling, which stated that XRP is not classified as a security when it comes to XRP sales on secondary markets. Garlinghouse tweeted that for him personally that day is a core memory of a crucial victory scored by Ripple against the Securities and Exchange Commission in court.

That even briefly pushed the XRP price to the $0.7 level, but then it returned pretty fast to where it started. At the time of this writing, the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency XRP is changing hands at $0.53192.