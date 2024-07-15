Advertisement
    Shibarium Bridge Sentiment Sends BONE up 6%

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shibarium bridge functionality triggers SHIB, BONE, LEASH rally
    Mon, 15/07/2024 - 9:36
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    The Ethereum layer-2 (L2) scaling solution of Shiba Inu ecosystem Shibarium is in the community's spotlight, as many users have hinted at the improving interface for the protocol. Specifically, executive member LucieSHIB amplified conversations regarding the bridge from community members, a trend that has boded well for ecosystem tokens.

    SHIB, BONE, LEASH in trigger mode

    With the increasing embrace of the Shibarium bridge, the positive sentiment has trickled down to trigger bullish sentiment in Shiba Inu (SHIB), Doge Killer (LEASH) and Bone ShibaSwap (BONE).

    Based on market data, the trio is on a bullish rally, with SHIB jumping by 3.61% in 24 hours to $0.00001817. This Shiba Inu growth is a major attraction, considering the token’s fight to stay among the elite of digital currencies by market capitalization.

    LEASH is up by 5.36% to $333.58 as the token’s alignment with the broader ecosystem is rewarded. The major utility token of the Shibarium platform, BONE, recorded the biggest growth trend up to press time.

    The asset is up 6.06% in 24 hours to $0.5056, a growth rally that has taken the weekly growth to 12.81% atop a daily trading volume of $5,189,794, up by 14.51%.

    Why focus is on Shibarium

    Shibarium is a major utility gateway for the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Should the bridge work as fine as many claim, it could help usher in more applications that could drive demand upward. 

    Shiba Inu is always innovation, and most of the innovations are generally hosted on Shibarium. Overall, the layer-2 ecosystem has welcomed a series of upgrades thus far this year that have helped position it for a better performance record. 

    Shibarium remains a key driver for SHIB's growth, and as long as it keeps playing this role with provable growth trends, the price of the ecosystem token will find a strong anchor.

    #Shibarium
