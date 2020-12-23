Safex Launches Crypto-Powered Marketplace as SFX Token Gets Listed on Exchanges

News
Wed, 12/23/2020 - 15:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
Safex DLT-based platform for e-commerce announces release of its new online marketplace powered by cryptocurrencies, as its SFX token is appearing on digital exchanges
Safex Launches Crypto-Powered Marketplace as SFX Token Gets Listed on Exchanges
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Blockchain platform Safex in the e-commerce industry is spreading the word about launching a new online marketplace powered by digital currencies and its SFX token in particular.

Meanwhile, several crypto exchanges, including Bitrue and Digifinex, have added its native token SFX to their trading lists.

SFX
Image by Safex

SFX and SFT tokens by Safex

Safex is short for Safe Exchange. It is a decentralized marketplace that enables its users to make private transactions while shopping online.

After a user makes a purchase with crypto, a small fee of five percent is taken by the company to be shared among the token holders.

Apart from SFT token (Safex Token), users can also utilize SFX (Safex Cash) to pay for goods, services and fees for transactions.

SFX is mineable and works on the proof of work (PoW) consensus protocol, similarly to Bitcoin, Litecoin and other digital currencies.

Related Grayscale Grabs Another 12,000 BTC Despite Suspending Funds Inflow
Related
Grayscale Grabs Another 12,000 BTC Despite Suspending Funds Inflow

New Safex online marketplace

Safex's new open source marketplace allows users to set up accounts, web stores and even take part in sharing revenues when both shoppers and vendors receive benefits.

Via Safex, all payments are settled fast, crypto payments garner lower fees than traditional bank cards and, overall, it is all done directly, without intermediaries. Besides, the risk of fraud during crypto transactions is lower here.

In addition, users will be able to lock their SFX coins and gradually earn rewards as the marketplace expands and users become more active in it.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption#Cryptoсurrency exchange
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Brian Armstrong Warns Coinbase Users to Beware at This Particular Time
News
12/17/2020 - 12:25

Brian Armstrong Warns Coinbase Users to Beware at This Particular Time

Yuri Molchan
article image Grayscale's ETHE Share Split Takes Place Today, Shareholders to Get More ETH
News
12/18/2020 - 14:33

Grayscale's ETHE Share Split Takes Place Today, Shareholders to Get More ETH

Yuri Molchan
article image Almost 200 PCs for Bitcoin Mining Stolen from NATO Air Force Base
News
12/21/2020 - 11:29

Almost 200 PCs for Bitcoin Mining Stolen from NATO Air Force Base

Yuri Molchan