Safex Launches Crypto-Powered Marketplace as SFX Token Gets Listed on Exchanges

Safex DLT-based platform for e-commerce announces release of its new online marketplace powered by cryptocurrencies, as its SFX token is appearing on digital exchanges

Blockchain platform Safex in the e-commerce industry is spreading the word about launching a new online marketplace powered by digital currencies and its SFX token in particular.

Meanwhile, several crypto exchanges, including Bitrue and Digifinex, have added its native token SFX to their trading lists.

Image by Safex

SFX and SFT tokens by Safex

Safex is short for Safe Exchange. It is a decentralized marketplace that enables its users to make private transactions while shopping online.

After a user makes a purchase with crypto, a small fee of five percent is taken by the company to be shared among the token holders.

Apart from SFT token (Safex Token), users can also utilize SFX (Safex Cash) to pay for goods, services and fees for transactions.

SFX is mineable and works on the proof of work (PoW) consensus protocol, similarly to Bitcoin, Litecoin and other digital currencies.

Grayscale Grabs Another 12,000 BTC Despite Suspending Funds Inflow Related Grayscale Grabs Another 12,000 BTC Despite Suspending Funds Inflow

New Safex online marketplace

Safex's new open source marketplace allows users to set up accounts, web stores and even take part in sharing revenues when both shoppers and vendors receive benefits.

Via Safex, all payments are settled fast, crypto payments garner lower fees than traditional bank cards and, overall, it is all done directly, without intermediaries. Besides, the risk of fraud during crypto transactions is lower here.

In addition, users will be able to lock their SFX coins and gradually earn rewards as the marketplace expands and users become more active in it.