Just in: MicroStrategy Buys $561 Million More Bitcoin (BTC), Announces Saylor

    MicroStrategy Buys $561 Million More Bitcoin (BTC), Announces Saylor

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    MicroStrategy splashes over half a billion of dollars more on Bitcoin (BTC)
    Mon, 23/12/2024 - 14:00
    Mon, 23/12/2024 - 14:00
    MicroStrategy has made headlines again by purchasing 5,262 BTC for approximately $561 million at an average price of $106,662 per BTC. The company now holds a staggering 444,262 BTC, accumulated at a total cost of approximately $27.7 billion, with an average purchase price of $62,257 per BTC. 

    Despite impressive returns of 47.4% since the beginning of the quarter and 73.7% since the beginning of the year, skepticism about the company's strategy is growing.

    It is believed that to sustain its purchases, MicroStrategy raises capital through methods such as issuing convertible and corporate bonds, securing credit lines and selling shares. 

    This cycle appears to operate as follows: shares are sold to acquire the cryptocurrency, and the rising price per BTC increases asset value, enabling further loans, which are then reinvested in more Bitcoin purchases. 

    Some observers warn that a significant decline in Bitcoin's price or MicroStrategy's stock could trigger a cascade effect. A sharp fall in MSTR shares would weaken the collateral backing its loans, potentially leading to forced asset sales, including BTC.

    This scenario could exert downward pressure on the broader cryptocurrency market, as the company holds 2.2% of the global Bitcoin supply now.

    Thus, while some view Michael Saylor’s approach as a bold bid to cement the cryptocurrency's role in the financial system, others see it as unsustainable. History offers a cautionary note: in 2000, MSTR shares surged to $333 before plummeting 99%, a collapse that took 24 years to recover from.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

