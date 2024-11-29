Advertisement
AD

    Roubini Not Sold on Crypto Despite Record-Breaking Rally

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Roubini remains a Bitcoin naysayer despite the cryptocurrency's record-shattering rally
    Fri, 29/11/2024 - 19:49
    Roubini Not Sold on Crypto Despite Record-Breaking Rally
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Nouriel Roubini, one of the most prolific cryptocurrency critics, has not warmed up to Bitcoin even after the blistering rally experienced by the leading cryptocurrency. 

    Advertisement

    The Turkish-born American economist, who famously predicted the global financial crisis in the late 2000s, recently mentioned a slew of reasons why he remains a crypto skeptic. 

    According to Roubini, Bitcoin cannot function either as a currency or a unit of account. 

    HOT Stories
    Roubini Not Sold on Crypto Despite Record-Breaking Rally
    XRP Surpasses BNB Amid Relentless Rally
    Craig Wright Blocked From Appealing COPA Case
    Algorand Skyrockets 27% as Bullish Golden Cross Sparks Rally

    Moreover, he has noted that the large cryptocurrency does not have a sufficient level of scalability to be used for making payments. 

    Advertisement

    While Bitcoin has started chipping away at gold's market share, Roubini also does not view it as a store of value.

    Earlier, he also asserted that Bitcoin was actually "worthless", and its price was being manipulated.  

    Related
    Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Bitcoin Might Skyrocket to $3 Million
    Thu, 11/28/2024 - 18:21
    Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Bitcoin Might Skyrocket to $3 Million
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Back in 2021, the financial commentator said that any institutional investor who was reckless enough to touch Bitcoin should be "fired on the spot."  

    In early 2022, Roubini was celebrating Bitcoin's price plunge on social media. "Bitcoin is now at 36K, almost 50% down from its November ATH. So much for those who predicted that by now it would be at 100k, 200k, 400k. And it must be painful to be so rekt for all retail suckers who bought it in the frenzy when it was 69k last fall while whales dumped it!" he said. 

    However, the cryptocurrency is now approaching the much-coveted $100,000 mark. 

    Related
    Here's Key Reason Behind Recent Bitcoin Correction
    Thu, 11/28/2024 - 15:34
    Here's Key Reason Behind Recent Bitcoin Correction
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Even though Bitcoin ended up nearing six figures, Roubini appears to be convinced that it is just a pseudo-asset that has no intrinsic value. 

    There is no shortage of Bitcoin skeptics who ended up embracing the flagship cryptocurrency. MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor, who has emerged as the main Bitcoin evangelist, is one of them. However, such longtime naysayers as Roubini and gold bug Peter Schiff remain unyieldingly anti-crypto regardless       

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 29, 2024 - 16:58
    XRP Surpasses BNB Amid Relentless Rally
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Nov 29, 2024 - 16:03
    'Strap In': Raoul Pal Issues Mega-Bullish Bitcoin Statement
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Joins Forces with UXUY: 150,000 USDT in Red Envelopes Await!
    ViaBTC Test: Performance of ElphaPex DG Home 1
    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025 Is Back: The Future of Web3 Unfolds in Turkey’s Innovation Hub
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Roubini Not Sold on Crypto Despite Record-Breaking Rally
    XRP Surpasses BNB Amid Relentless Rally
    'Strap In': Raoul Pal Issues Mega-Bullish Bitcoin Statement
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD