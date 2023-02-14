Robert Kiyosaki Predicts BTC to Hit $500,000 by 2025, SHIB Can Reach $1 Thanks to These Drivers, Death Cross Comes to BTC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Afraid of missing out on the crypto world's latest events? Read U.Today's news digest to stay informed!
Robert Kiyosaki Predicts BTC to Hit $500,000 by 2025, SHIB Can Reach $1 Thanks to These Drivers, Death Cross Comes to BTC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Check out U.Today's top four news stories over the past day.

Death cross comes to Bitcoin, analyst points out

According to crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen, on Monday, Feb. 13, Bitcoin formed its first weekly "death cross" - a pattern that implies the possibility of a prolonged downward and a trend reversal. The death cross is frequently interpreted as an indicator of market bearishness and might cause a major price decline. Even though Bitcoin started January with a recovery, it did not manage to establish a sustained uptrend and abruptly reversed three days ago, returning to the $21,000 price level. This could mean a more significant trend reversal for the king crypto. However, one should keep in mind that the death cross is one of many tools in understanding market sentiment and is not a guarantee of future market performance.

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author predicts Bitcoin (BTC) to hit $500,000 by 2025

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki continues stirring the crypto community with his grim predictions. After a "Valentine's Day massacre" forecast, the famous investor took to Twitter yesterday to warn his followers that a "giant crash" and "depression" are coming. They will be caused by the Fed printing "billions of fake money," Kiyosaki believes. The author then proceeded by writing that gold and silver ("God's money") and Bitcoin ("people's money") will spike by 2025, with the biggest price growth belonging to BTC; Kiyosaki sees it reaching $500,000. In turn, this will happen due to the fact that faith in the U.S. dollar will be destroyed, in the author's opinion.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) can reach $1 thanks to these drivers, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) account says

BoneShibaSwap Twitter account (@BoneShiba) has recently revealed how Shiba Inu could reach the $1 price mark. According to the account's tweet, the secret lies in maximizing support for the BONE token and Shibarium Layer-2 solution. @BoneShiba explained that every Shibarium transaction will result in burning Shiba Inu meme tokens, and all transfers on the Layer-2 protocol will be fueled by BONE tokens. Previously, Shiba Inu project's lead developer Shytoshi Kusama confirmed that after Shibarium is launched, it will enable the burning of trillions of SHIB tokens.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading Volume Responds With 50% Jump as Price Considers Next Move

Shiba Inu (SHIB) on PayPal? Financial giant responds to request

One of the SHIB army members, user AdRock_0x, recently addressed financial giant PayPal on Twitter to ask about accepting the SHIB token as payment on its platform. "Asking for a fren," the user added. The PayPal support account responded to the inquiry, saying that AdRock_0x’s friend should contact PayPal directly via direct message to inquire about accepting the cryptocurrency as payment. Even though it yet remains unclear whether PayPal will add Shiba Inu to its list of supported cryptocurrencies, the question by the SHIB enthusiast might inspire the meme coin community to bring this topic to a wide discussion and perhaps even create another petition to urge the financial giant to accept their beloved token.

