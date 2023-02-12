"Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Alerts Bitcoin (BTC) Crash on Valentine's Day

Robert Kiyosaki, author of bestselling business literature "Rich Dad Poor Dad," expects massacre in financial markets on Feb. 14
Renowned business author and entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki addressed the public with an opinion on the current situation in the markets, voicing rather pessimistic expectations for the upcoming Valentine's Day.

The author of the bestseller "Rich Dad Poor Dad," based on the Stansberry Research report, claims that next Tuesday, Feb. 14, will turn into a real massacre in the financial markets, making a reference in the title to the infamous mafia action of the Al Capone gang in the late 1920s.

Perfect timing

Like 94 years ago, this Valentine's Day will have its actors, but this time in the form of inflation data. So, this Feb. 14 is the day the latest U.S. consumer price index is released. As a marker for inflation, the index will indicate the future direction of the U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy and will directly affect the quotations of financial assets and especially the riskiest ones, i.e., cryptocurrencies.

Kiyosaki expects the prices of all assets to fall, including his favorite gold, silver and Bitcoin (BTC), but urges not to panic. However, there is good news as the collapse of markets will provide opportunities to buy more of the right financial instruments in exchange for "fake" dollars, reports the writer.

