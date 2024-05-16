Advertisement
    Michael Saylor: Senate Wants Bitcoin

    Alex Dovbnya
    The passage of a resolution to nullify the SEC's controversial SAB 121 rule has been celebrated as a major legislative victory for the cryptocurrency industry
    Thu, 16/05/2024 - 18:06
    MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor has taken to the X social media network to celebrate the cryptocurrency industry's recent Senate win. 

    "Wall Street wants Bitcoin, the House of Representatives wants Bitcoin, and now the Senate wants Bitcoin," he posted on the X social media network. 

    Earlier this Thursday, the Senate voted 60 to 38 to kill the controversial "SAB 121" bulletin introduced by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) as well as several Democrats joined the Republicans to shoot down the SEC guidance. 

    The Digital Chamber, the leading blockchain trade association, was "thrilled" to celebrate the passage of the resolution to nullify SAB 121. Compound Labs Robert Leshner described this as "the first of many" legislative wins for the cryptocurrency industry. 

    The controversial rule requires banks that safeguard crypto assets should record them as a liability on their own balance sheets. Critics argued that it would make it impossible for banks to provide custodial services for digital assets. 

    According to Austin Campbell, the founder and managing partner of Zero Knowledge Consulting, the rule, which was unilaterally adopted by the SEC, would possibly damage the rights of crypto holders. "There is no economic rationale for holding capital against assets a firm does not own, and it was clearly done simply to block regulated financial entities from providing custodial services," he said. He further noted that this guidance benefits non-regulated custodians.  

    As reported by U.Today, the US House of Representatives voted to shoot down the guidance on May 9. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

