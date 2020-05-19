Ripple's Partner MoneyGram Joins Forces with One of Largest Payment Companies in South Korea

News
Tue, 05/19/2020 - 19:25
Alex Dovbnya
Global money transfer service MoneyGram has inked a partnership with South Korean remittance firm E9Pay
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Ripple partner MoneyGram has just announced its collaboration with South Korean remittance company E9Pay.

The newly inked deal will let E9Pay customers send funds to more than 200 countries supported by MoneyGram. 

MoneyGram, which boasts more than 350,000 branches around the globe, allows transferring money to a bank account or a smartphone wallet.

Related
Ripple's Partner MoneyGram Doesn't Hold Any XRP

Eyeing a $13 bln market 

The collaboration with E9Pay represents MoneyGram’s latest aggressive expansion effort in South Korea whose overseas remittance market surpasses $13 bln.

In his statement, MoneyGram CEO Alex Holmes praised the firm for its penchant for innovations and loyal customer base: 

E9Pay has a strong culture of innovation with a loyal customer base of avid users, and this partnership enables E9Pay customers access to our global platform, including our account deposit capabilities. 

Before joining forces with E9Pay, the popular money transfer service had also secured other strategic partnerships in the region, with other fintech companies such as Korea Post and Sentbe. 

Due to high demand, South Korea’s national postal service launched MoneyGram post offices back in 2018.  

Related
Ripple’s XRP Will Be Used by MoneyGram for Conducting Cross-Border Payments  

Ripple’s expansion in South Korea

Ripple, the $10 bln blockchain juggernaut that owns a 10 percent stake in MoneyGram, has also been expanding in South Korea at a rapid pace.

Back in February, it joined forces with three local remittance firms, including the aforementioned Sentbe.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
32% OFF till 31st May
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
1xBit
UWIN code to get extra
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy