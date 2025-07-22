Ripple’s Massive 200,000,015 XRP Transfer Raises Eyebrows

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, which monitors large cryptocurrency transactions, has spotted a massive XRP transfer worth almost $700 million. The transfer was conducted between two anonymous blockchain wallets, sparking a heated discussion within the XRP community.

However, an analytics account stepped in to remove the scent of mystery and to reveal both the sender and the receiver of this massive XRP batch.

200,000,015 XRP changes hands

According to the aforementioned data source, an astounding chunk of 200,000,015 XRP was transferred from one unknown wallet to another roughly six hours ago. This immense amount of crypto was valued at $687,286,623 at the moment of the transfer's initiation.

A discussion started in the comments section, where many crypto enthusiasts shared an opinion that this anonymous transfer was a routine one made by whales: “Just another day in the whale’s playground.” Many other comments, which named whales as participants in this transaction, were published.

However, analytics account @XRPwallets, which often shares on-chain data about XRP transactions on its X page, stepped in with an explanation. According to its tweet, the 200,000,015 XRP were transacted between wallets related to Ripple Labs.

According to the tweet, the funds were moved from a wallet activated in 2020 to a brand new blockchain address.

Ripple to Ripple



Activated Aug 2020 with 200M XRP. Sent to new wallet today. https://t.co/X7NqHUkvc9 — XRP_Liquidity (Larsen/Britto/Escrow/ODL/RLUSD) (@XRPwallets) July 22, 2025

A similar transaction was spotted by Whale Alert and then commented on by @XRPwallets a day ago – on July 21, 210,669,117 XRP worth $738,134,962 were transferred from a “Ripple subwallet activated in 2022 to a new Ripple subwallet.”