    Ripple's Cryptic Message Sparks XRP Community Buzz — Here's Why

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ripple stirs excitement in XRP community
    Tue, 10/12/2024 - 15:12
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Ripple has sparked excitement within the XRP community by amplifying the trending phrase "Lock in."

    The statement, which originated in community conversations, has become a sign of anticipation and acceptance, and Ripple's acknowledgment has boosted sentiment, with many seeing it as a way of recognizing the collective spirit surrounding XRP and its ecosystem.

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently appeared on the renowned news program "60 Minutes" to discuss the cryptocurrency industry's ongoing regulatory challenges. The segment aired on Dec. 8, but Garlinghouse expressed disappointment with the way the interview was edited, claiming that a significant portion of it was left out — particularly the bit about XRP not being a security.

    Garlinghouse also addressed comments made by former SEC official John Reed Stark; the "60 Minutes" episode included counterarguments from Stark, who appeared on the show with Garlinghouse. Stark was highly critical of cryptocurrencies, stating that they are a "scourge" on society, while also claiming that crypto tokens are securities.

    In reaction to Garlinghouse's candid remarks, the official Ripple X handle tweeted "lock in" with an image of the Ripple CEO, echoing the sentiment in the XRP community.

    Lock in

    The phrase "lock in" gained traction in the XRP community yesterday, as several reacted to the developments surrounding the "60 Minutes" interview. Prominent XRP community members, including Neil Hartner, a software engineer at Ripple Payments, and Vet, cofounder of xrpcafe, tweeted "lock in" alongside an image of a staunch-looking Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, obviously as a meme.

    The message caught on, with Ripple CTO David Schwartz sharing a screenshot of these messages while he also posted "Lock in." This quickly caught the attention of the XRP community, leading to a flurry of speculation about its meaning.

    The emergence of the "lock in" statement also coincides with a major market sell-off that saw nearly $1.6 billion in crypto liquidations. XRP is currently down 6% in the last 24 hours to $2.23.

    Many XRP enthusiasts interpreted the message as a call to "hodl" their XRP tokens amid the market; however, the context of the phrase remains subject to interpretation.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

