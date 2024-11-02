Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CEO on XRP: Institutional Interest Stays High

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Institutional interest in XRP continued on positive trajectory
    Sat, 2/11/2024 - 16:00
    Ripple CEO on XRP: Institutional Interest Stays High
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent tweet, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse highlighted growing institutional interest in XRP.

    Advertisement

    The Ripple CEO wrote in response to recent milestones mentioned in Ripple's most recent quarterly report: "The message from the market is clear – institutional interest in XRP products is stronger than ever. Bitwise, Canary, and 21Shares filed S-1s for XRP ETFs while Grayscale launched an XRP Trust and filed to convert its multi-asset fund, including XRP, into an ETF."

    ETFs are an important access for investors, particularly institutions, to obtain exposure to digital assets. They are an essential maturation step in any market, including crypto, since they provide legitimacy and confidence, which can attract more traditional financial companies into the field and drive wider acceptance of cryptocurrencies.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ripple CEO Celebrates Historic XRP SEC Ruling One Year On
    Sat, 07/13/2024 - 14:39
    Ripple CEO Celebrates Historic XRP SEC Ruling One Year On
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    BTC to $97,000? Peter Brandt Weighs In on Bitcoin Price
    Ripple’s SEC Lawsuit: Key Dates to Watch
    Major Cardano Upgrade Is Set to Ship: Details
    What Is Basis for MrBeast Illicit Crypto Activity Allegations?

    In Q3 as highlighted in Ripple's recently released "Q3 2024 XRP Markets Report," the CME established an XRP reference price in Q3, and Bitnominal stated its intention to launch an XRP futures product. Bitwise, Canary and 21Shares submitted S-1s for XRP ETFs, while Grayscale established an XRP Trust and filed to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund, which includes BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP and AVAX, to an ETF.

    These filings represent a watershed moment, highlighting institutional interest and demand for XRP products while it remains one of the top 10 assets by market capitalization.

    Ripple CEO spotlights SEC's loss

    Despite the SEC's continuous onslaught on the crypto market, institutional interest in XRP investment products continued on a positive trajectory.

    Related
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Cross-Appeal Move
    Fri, 10/11/2024 - 15:00
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Cross-Appeal Move
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This the Ripple CEO highlighted in his tweet: "The SEC’s war on crypto has lost battle after battle - their continued disregard for the court’s authority will further erode the SEC’s credibility and reputation."

    The court’s decision in the SEC's case against Ripple affirming that XRP is not in and of itself a security has provided much-needed clarity, allowing U.S. exchanges to relist XRP and global exchanges to correctly list it on their platforms. This regulatory clarity has further bolstered institutional confidence in XRP.

    In what could happen ahead in the SEC case, Ripple anticipates that the appeal and cross-appeal briefing will last until the first half of 2025, followed by an argument before the appellate court, most likely in fall 2025, and a final ruling from the court thereafter.

    #Ripple News #XRP #Brad Garlinghouse
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 2, 2024 - 15:45
    BTC to $97,000? Peter Brandt Weighs In on Bitcoin Price
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Nov 2, 2024 - 15:30
    Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Still on Track to Top $0.5 This Cycle?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Set to Showcase Latest Developments in African Blockchain and Crypto Innovation
    Paribu Unveils Insights from the 2024 Cryptocurrency Awareness and Perception Survey
    Breaking Ground: Midnight to Launch the World’s First Deconstructed MMO on Aptos, Unveiling the Future of AA Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CEO on XRP: Institutional Interest Stays High
    BTC to $97,000? Peter Brandt Weighs In on Bitcoin Price
    Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Still on Track to Top $0.5 This Cycle?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD