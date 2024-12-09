Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Claps Back at Former SEC Official

    Alex Dovbnya
    The Ripple boss says that claims of former SEC official Stark were "provably false"
    Mon, 9/12/2024 - 19:59
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has addressed recent comments made by former SEC official John Reed Stark during a recent "60 Minutes" episode, arguing that his points were "provably false."

    Stark, who made an appearance on the program together with Garlinghouse, was highly critical of cryptocurrencies, stating that they are "a scourge" for society while also claiming that crypto tokens are securities.

    His harsh words attracted some backlash within the XRP community, with Garlinghouse himself taking aim at Stark by calling him a "shill" for SEC Chair Gary Gensler. 

    In response, Garlinghouse clarified that he has never actually spoken with Gensler. "I’ve never spoken, met or even been in the same room as Gary Gensler and I look forward to my former boss Paul Atkins taking over as SEC Chair and reversing a lot of the non-crypto initiatives and cases that occurred during Chair Gensler’s reign," Stark said in a social media post.

    Stark has also predicted that Atkins, a pro-crypto libertarian, could become the greatest SEC Chair in history. 

    In turn, Garlinghouse said that Gensler sounded "an awful lot" like the SEC boss with his anti-crypto statements. "These are all PROVABLY false and 60Minutes could have easily fact checked before including them," he said in response. Garlinghouse added that the SEC failing to protect investors was the actual of society. 

    As reported by U.Today, Garlinghouse also said that "60 Minutes" cut out a significant portion of his interview, including the part about XRP not being a security. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

