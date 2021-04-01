Ripple Withdraws One Billion XRP from Escrow, While XRP Is Back on CoinMarketCap Top 10 Scale

News
Thu, 04/01/2021 - 11:17
article image
Yuri Molchan
DLT decacorn Ripple has traditionally moved 1,000,000,000 of its tokens from escrow on the first day of a new month
Ripple Withdraws One Billion XRP from Escrow, While XRP Is Back on CoinMarketCap Top 10 Scale
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
On April 1, San-Francisco-based blockchain behemoth Ripple Labs has withdrawn another billion XRP tokens from escrow, according to the data by Whale Alert.

In the meantime, CoinMarketCap has returned XRP into the top ten list of digital currencies after its brief absence.

Ripple withdraws one billion XRP

Crypto tracker Whale Alert has shared that approximately ten hours ago, Ripple Labs unleashed another billion XRP from escrow as it is April 1 today and such withdrawals have been taking place every month in the past few years.

The fiat equivalent of this XRP amount is roughly $575.6 million.

As a rule, Ripple puts around 800 million coins back in escrow and used the rest of the sum for covering the company’s operational expenses, investing in promising projects and for supporting XRP liquidity on the market.

However, Ripple Labs now has an extra category of costs – paying the lawyers’ team for defending Ripple, as well as Brad Garnlinghouse and Chris Larsen in court against the US securities regulator.

Even though multiple exchanges, including such giants as Coinbase, Bittrex and Binance US, have suspended XRP trading, the crypto heavyweight keeps withdrawing XRP from escrow on the regular basis.

Image via Twitter

Ripple, Bitso and Coinbase shift 122.3 million XRP

Whale Alert also shared that other major players have also shifted a substantial aggregate amount of XRP – 122.3 million coins, worth $69,763,364.

Coinbase giant has shifted 61,999,980 XRP between its wallets (that’s $34,196,876), despite the fact that it has suspended XRP trading and has been sued for collecting fees on “illegal XRP sales” by the SEC.

Ripple giant has wired 10 billion XRP to its ODL partner in Mexico – Bitso, the largest crypto exchange in Latin America that is also spreading Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity tech around the region.

Among other participators of these transactions are major crypto platforms Binance and BitGo.

XRP was gone from CoinMarketCap on April Fool’s

Earlier today, Twitter user and an XRP fan @MackAttackXRP shared a screenshot, showing that major Binance-owned crypto data aggregator CoinMarketCap had removed XRP from its top-10 scale (and top-100 too, it seems) as an April Fool’s joke.

Later on, the XRP token was put back on its top-seven spot. As of this writing, XRP is trading at $0.569.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

