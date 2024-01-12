Advertisement
AD

Ripple v. SEC Case Gets Unexpected Extension

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Ripple v. SEC saga sees surprising turn with new extension, as regulator pushes for financial disclosures
Fri, 12/01/2024 - 8:17
Ripple v. SEC Case Gets Unexpected Extension
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The legal battle between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple took an unforeseen turn as the regulator, in an unexpected move, sought an order compelling Ripple to disclose its financial statements for the years 2022-2023. The request, made yesterday, adds a new layer of complexity to an already intricate case.

Advertisement

Related
Ripple CEO Celebrates SEC Approval

Following the July 13 ruling, which determined that XRP itself is not a security but certain Ripple sales made under written contracts qualify as securities, both parties had agreed on a joint briefing schedule for remedies. The court had set a deadline of Feb. 12, 2024, for the completion of remedies-related discovery.

What's new?

In a recent development, the SEC filed a motion seeking to compel Ripple to disclose the amount of XRP institutional sales proceeds it received after the filing of the complaint for contracts entered into precomplaint. The regulator accuses Ripple of persistently selling XRP as unregistered securities while accumulating billions of dollars.

In the SEC's words, Ripple appears undeterred, asserting its intention to continue selling XRP to "institutional sales" buyers in ODL transactions. Ripple argues that it can structure future sales in compliance with federal securities laws, challenging the necessity for an injunction, the regulator claims in its motion.

In response to the SEC's demands, Ripple filed a Motion for Extension of Time, requesting an additional two days until Jan. 19 to formulate its response.

Related
'I Think Gensler Is Lying' About SEC Twitter Hack: Anthony Scaramucci

As the case takes an unexpected turn, the three-year-long legal feud shows no signs of resolution. The latest extension indicates that the courtroom drama is far from over, and both Ripple and the SEC are bracing themselves for another round of legal maneuvering in this high-stakes battle.

#XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Musk Is Still a Dogecoin Holder
2024/01/12 08:15
Musk Is Still a Dogecoin Holder
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum (ETH) Shows Who's King of Alts
2024/01/12 08:15
Ethereum (ETH) Shows Who's King of Alts
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Vitalik Buterin Commends $100M Boost to Ethereum Ecosystem
2024/01/12 08:15
Vitalik Buterin Commends $100M Boost to Ethereum Ecosystem
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Socrates Leads Debate2Earn Revolution with New Pioneer Pen
DePIN and DeWi Come to Sui in Groundbreaking Karrier One Partnership, Upcoming Token Launch
Codego Group Launches CodegoPay - An All-In-One Payment App with IBANs, Cards, and Crypto-EURO Conversions
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ripple v. SEC Case Gets Unexpected Extension
Musk Is Still a Dogecoin Holder
Ethereum (ETH) Shows Who's King of Alts
Show all