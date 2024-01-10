'I Think Gensler Is Lying' About SEC Twitter Hack: Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, has taken to the X/Twitter platform to share his take on the recent hack of the SEC account on Twitter, which was commented on by the chairman of the regulatory agency, Gary Gensler.

Advertisement

The post by the official SEC account stated that the spot-based Bitcoin ETF products for multiple companies were approved. Later on, Gensler tweeted that the SEC account had been compromised.

“I think Gensler is lying”: Scaramucci

Scaramucci believes that the SEC chairman preferred to conceal the truth about what happened on Tuesday, stating that the story about the account getting hijacked was likely made up – “I think Gensler is lying,” he tweeted.

What really happened, according to Scaramucci’s version, is that most likely “an employee screwed up and jumped the gun,” and now the founder of SkyBridge believes Gensler is trying to blame this on Twitter, saying that the account was compromised.

Scaramucci emphasized that the tweet on the allegedly compromised account was “carefully worded and included a produced graphic.” He stressed that this is “a continuation of amateurish and dishonest nature of the current SEC leadership regime.

Blaming the tweet, which was carefully worded and included a produced graphic, on a hacked account is a continuation of amateurish and dishonest nature of the current SEC leadership regime. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) January 9, 2024

The tweet published by Gensler, in which he refuted the message about Bitcoin spot ETF approval, caused the price of the global leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, to plummet to the $45,000 area after a surge above $47,000 thanks to the “wrong” tweet.

From Scaramucci’s tweet a conclusion can be made that the regulator is about to approve Bitcoin spot ETFs, but the date of the announcement may be delayed until later.

Crypto community reacts to Gensler’s statement

Crypto Twitter reacted to the tweet of the SEC chairman with criticism. Many major figures within the financial and crypto communities published tweets to comment on Gensler’s statement. Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus recommended using 2F authentication to protect one's X account from hackers.

VC investor and Bitcoin evangelist Anthony Pompliano stated that Bitcoin ETFs are likely not approved yet, and if the account was indeed hacked, “that’s going to be wild.”

It appears the spot bitcoin ETF was not approved yet.



If the SEC account was hacked, that is going to be WILD https://t.co/uce0hQbKW2 — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) January 9, 2024

The Jan3 chief executive, Bitcoiner Samson Mow, posted a joking tweet about the SEC’s account being hacked by short-sellers. The Ripple CTO jested at what a poor source of information the SEC has turned into these days.