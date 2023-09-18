Ripple Sensationally Rebrands ODL Service, Ultra Bullish Divergence Found on Important BTC Index, BlackRock Rumored to Shift Its Focus to XRP: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has summarized the top three news stories over the past weekend, take a look!

Ripple sensationally rebrands ODL service: Details

As has been spotted by some Ripple enthusiasts, the San Francisco-based fintech giant removed the section about on-demand liquidity (ODL). The move was explained by Ripple Vice President Emi Yoshikawa. In her statement from Sept. 15, 2023, Yoshikawa clarified that the company decided to "consolidate" ODL services under the term "Ripple Payments," as the term ODL might be "difficult to understand at first glance for outsiders." ODL mechanisms will function as usual despite this unexpected "rebranding," the VP added.

Ultra bullish divergence found on important Bitcoin (BTC) index

In a recent post, crypto analyst Ali Martinez highlighted an interesting trend in Bitcoin, particularly a notable surge in new BTC addresses despite the flagship crypto continuing to consolidate around $26,000. From an on-chain perspective, this development is seen as a strong bullish divergence. As such, the number of addresses holding 0.1 or more BTC and the number of nonzero Bitcoin addresses have scored all-time highs, reaching 4,487,486 and 49,138,848, respectively. These statistics indicate rising interest and participation among investors in the Bitcoin market.

No, BlackRock is not buying XRP

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has recently been rumored to shift its crypto focus from Bitcoin to XRP. It seemed to have started with a post by fake news account WallStreetBulls, in which a "shift in institutional confidence towards more sustainable and efficient digital assets" was mentioned. Then, the news was caught by Investing.com, which stated in its article without citing any sources that BlackRock was pivoting its crypto strategy from Bitcoin in favor of XRP. However, upon closer inspection, it appears that the rumor lacks solid evidence, as BlackRock itself has not provided any comment on the matter.

