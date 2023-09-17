Ultra Bullish Divergence Found in Important Bitcoin (BTC) Index

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez's recent tweet has brought attention to a notable trend in Bitcoin (BTC). Despite Bitcoin's price holding steady around $26,000, there has been a surprising surge in new BTC addresses. This development is being viewed as a significant bullish divergence from an on-chain perspective.

While #Bitcoin continues consolidating around $26,000, the number of new $BTC addresses is reaching higher highs.



This is one of the most bullish divergences from an on-chain perspective! pic.twitter.com/x8omlNdD2I — Ali (@ali_charts) September 16, 2023

One of the indicators highlighting this bullish trend is the record number of addresses now holding 0.1 or more Bitcoin, which has reached an all-time high of 4,487,486. Additionally, the number of non-zero Bitcoin addresses has also hit a historic peak of 49,138,848. These statistics suggest growing interest and participation among investors in the Bitcoin market, even in the midst of price perturbation.

In the midst of these developments, some market analysts are discussing the possibility of a "death cross" . Drawing from historical data, they note that previous bear markets witnessed a market decline following the crossover of the 50 and 200 moving averages (MA). However, it is crucial to consider this factor in conjunction with other market dynamics, as cryptocurrencies are influenced by a range of factors.

In other news

However, as the crypto community closely follows these developments, another crucial event is on the horizon. The Federal Reserve is scheduled to hold a pivotal meeting on Sept. 20. The prevailing sentiment in the market strongly leans toward an expected "pause" in their decision, with a staggering 97% of market participants anticipating this outcome.

Meanwhile, FTX has made headlines by seeking authorization to sell a substantial $3.4 billion worth of cryptocurrency assets, at a rate of $200 million per week. Concurrently, regulatory concerns persist, with the SEC accusing Binance.US of violating securities laws, raising concerns about the safety of U.S. citizens' assets on the platform.