Ripple Rival Stellar Becomes CFTC's Blockchain and Digital Assets Advisor

Fri, 01/20/2023 - 13:18
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Commodity Futures Trading Commission welcomes Stellar Development Foundation into its new advisory body
Ripple Rival Stellar Becomes CFTC's Blockchain and Digital Assets Advisor
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Stellar Development Foundation will reportedly become a member of a new advisory committee to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The SDF will be responsible for blockchain and digital assets in the relaunched body and will guide the CFTC on these issues.

In addition to representatives from Stellar, officials from the Chamber of Digital Commerce, Uniswap Labs and CoinFund will also be on the side of the new digital economy. However, the blockchain's direction will be exclusively overseen by Stellar.

Related
CFTC Slaps FTX’s SBF with Fraud Charges

What is it about?

Stellar itself is signaling hope for fruitful work with representatives of traditional financial markets, with J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and BlackRock also joining the Global Market Advisory Committee. As a decentralized cross-border money transfer operator in particular, Stellar (XLM) wants to pay particular attention to the issue of remittances and stablecoins. On this occasion, SDF plans to raise the topic of stablecoins on the digital assets market and their applications in real life, including humanitarian aid as part of their program Stellar Aid Assist.

Related
Ripple Slams Anon SEC-Supporting Banker's Motion, Here's What's Happening

Ironically, the event seems almost the exact opposite of what is going on in the other corner between Ripple and the SEC. It turns out that while Stellar, together with the traditional finance giants, oversees crypto policy under the wing of the CFTC, Ripple continues to fight the SEC in court. We have two competing companies, two competing regulators and two diametrically opposed situations.

#Stellar News #Stellar #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Ripple Pro Lawyer Surprised by Quick Settlement in Nexo v. SEC Case: Details
01/20/2023 - 13:55
Ripple Pro Lawyer Surprised by Quick Settlement in Nexo v. SEC Case: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Doge Co-founder Suggests Crypto Moguls Shorting Dogecoin Likely to Lose, Here's Why
01/20/2023 - 13:33
Doge Co-founder Suggests Crypto Moguls Shorting Dogecoin Likely to Lose, Here's Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Sui Network Inches Closer to Its Long-Awaited Launch with This New Protocol Upgrade
01/20/2023 - 13:25
Sui Network Inches Closer to Its Long-Awaited Launch with This New Protocol Upgrade
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin