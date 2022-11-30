CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail

Wed, 11/30/2022 - 18:16
Alex Dovbnya
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of existing cryptocurrency companies will fail
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. 

Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.

When asked about the FTX debacle, Fink refused to speculate about whether or not BlackRock was misled by the failed crypto exchange. “Could we have been misled? Until we have more facts, I will not speculate,” he said. 

Speaking of the state of the economy, Fink predicted that inflation would drop, but interest rates will remain high. 

In 2020, Fink said that Bitcoin could evolve into a global market after criticizing the cryptocurrency in the past.   

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

