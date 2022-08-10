Ripple Responds to SEC's Objections Regarding Hinman Email Rulings

Wed, 08/10/2022 - 06:26
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple claims that the court has to deny the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s objections to the Hinman email ruling
Ripple Responds to SEC's Objections Regarding Hinman Email Rulings
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple and individual defendants, Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen, have submitted their response to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s objections to the court’s recent rulings regarding the disclosure of emails related to the Ethereum speech of former top official William Hinman.  

The defendants have asked the judge to deny the SEC’s objections.    

Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn has so far issued three orders compelling the agency to produce the documents in question. As reported by U.Today, the court ruled that the agency had to hand over the Hinman emails in January after the agency argued that they were protected by deliberate process privilege (DPP). In April, Ripple scored yet another significant win, with Judge Netburn denying the plaintiff’s motion for reconsideration.

Related
These Two Signs May Point to New Bitcoin Bull Run, According to Morgan Stanley
The court also rejected the SEC’s attorney-client privilege (ACP) claims in July. The court said that providing legal advice wasn’t the predominant purpose of the communications.

The plaintiff, however, continues to resist surrendering the documents. As reported by U.Today, requested permission to file objections to the latest ruling in late July.

Ripple claims that the SEC “mischaracterizes” Judge Netburn’s opinions in its objections to the court’s decision regarding DPP. The defendants also claim that the regulatory agency has offered “no basis” to find that the court made any error with the ruling on APP.

The defendants claim that the speech documents may reveal the extent of the agency’s awareness of common practices in crypto trading, potentially shedding light on regulatory uncertainty and bolstering Ripple’s fair notice defense. The defendants could rely on the documents to reduce potential disgorgement.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image These Two Signs May Point to New Bitcoin Bull Run, According to Morgan Stanley
08/09/2022 - 19:23
These Two Signs May Point to New Bitcoin Bull Run, According to Morgan Stanley
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
08/09/2022 - 16:08
SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 9
08/09/2022 - 15:52
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 9
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk