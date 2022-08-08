Ripple Named Among Best Medium Workplaces by Fortune Magazine

Mon, 08/08/2022 - 18:50
Alex Dovbnya
Fortune has recognized Ripple, a prominent blockchain company, as one of the best medium workplaces once again
Blockchain company Ripple has been recognized as one of the best medium workplaces by Fortune Magazine.

The distributed ledger technology provider occupies 34th place on this year’s list, which is one spot lower compared to 2021.

Ripple has a total of 575 employees around the world, according to Fortune. Despite facing plenty of legal troubles in the U.S. because of the SEC lawsuit, the company managed to continue its expansion worldwide.

“Always nice to get a little third-party validation,” Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse commented. He also thanked his employees, adding that they are the ones who make the company one of the best.      

In order to determine the best workplaces in 2022, the company joined forces with global data analytics and consulting firm Great Place to Work.

Big Ass Fans, a Kentucky-based company that manufactures fans, lights, and controls, topped the most recent list.

Jobot, a Newport Beach, California-based company that specializes in jobs staffing and recruitment, comes in second place.

Greenhouse, an American technology company that provides recruiting software, Lattice, a San Francisco, California-based people success platform that helps with workforce management, and Braze, a New York-based customer engagement platform are also in the top five.

NerdWallet, a San Francisco, California-based personal finance company, Better.com, a New York-based online homeownership company, and Asana, a San Francisco, California-based software company were at the top of the list last year.

As reported by U.Today, Ripple was also named among the top philanthropists in the San Francisco Bay Area in late July. 

#Ripple News
Alex Dovbnya
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

