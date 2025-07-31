Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase Supply Boosted by 33,346,925 XRP Inflow: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 31/07/2025 - 15:48
    This comes at time when XRP is weighing next major price move
    Advertisement
    Coinbase Supply Boosted by 33,346,925 XRP Inflow: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Major crypto exchange Coinbase has received inflows of 33,346,925 XRP within the last 24 hours. The 33,346,925 XRP was not moved at once but rather in two transactions.

    Advertisement

    The most recent transaction was 16,673,461 XRP ($52,321,943), shifted from an unknown wallet to Coinbase, according to Whale Alert. Previously, the blockchain data tracker reported an identical transfer of 16,673,461 XRP worth $51,834,742 from an unknown wallet to Coinbase.

    While the exact reason for the move remains unknown, it could be due to funds being reshuffled. It should be kept in mind that deposits to exchanges might indicate an intent to sell, while withdrawals might imply buying.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 07/30/2025 - 15:33
    Coinbase Inks Collaboration With Major US Bank to Drive Crypto Adoption
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Binance's CZ Warns: ‘It Will Happen With Or Without You’
    Breaking: Stellar (XLM) Achieves Visa Support
    SHIB Army Urges Elon Musk to Burn SHIB, Just Like Vitalik Buterin
    Ripple Hiring Executive to Spearhead Institutional DeFi Strategy

    The recent move comes at a time when XRP seeks stability amid broader market uncertainty. At press time, XRP was down 0.23% in the last 24 hours to $3.09. The crypto market largely traded in red in the early Thursday session, resulting in $399 million in liquidations, according to CoinGlass data.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell downplayed expectations for additional rate cuts beginning in September, highlighting the central bank's focus on inflation control.

    XRP double bottom pattern?

    According to Ali, a cryptocurrency analyst, XRP could be forming a double bottom pattern with a close above $3.30 to confirm the breakout and open the door to $3.60. A double bottom is a bullish chart pattern, where the price sustains a low two times and fails to break down lower on the second attempt, instead continuing higher.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 07/30/2025 - 12:55
    XRP Price Prediction for July 30
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    Since last Thursday, the pullback in the payments-focused cryptocurrency XRP has stalled, with bears consistently unable to break below $3. The hourly chart shows a double bottom formation near $3, with neckline resistance around $3.33, which coincides with the July 28 high.

    A move over $3.33 would confirm the breakout and set up a retest of the recent high of $3.65 and then $4. Traders should keep a lookout for a fall below $2.995, which would likely result in a deeper decline.

    #XRP News #Cryptocurrency
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jul 31, 2025 - 15:45
    SHIB Price Prediction for July 31
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jul 31, 2025 - 15:43
    Bitcoin Destroying Central Banks: Max Keiser
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    10 Years of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
    CYSEC AFRICA 2025: Shaping the Future of Digital Resilience Across the Continent
    PowerBank and Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance to Pioneer Digital Currencies, including Bitcoin Treasury Integration and RWA Tokenization
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase Supply Boosted by 33,346,925 XRP Inflow: Details
    SHIB Price Prediction for July 31
    Bitcoin Destroying Central Banks: Max Keiser
    Show all