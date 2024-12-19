Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple President Sheds Key Light on RLUSD Days After Launch

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ripple RLUSD stablecoin launched globally on December 17
    Thu, 19/12/2024 - 11:43
    Ripple President Sheds Key Light on RLUSD Days After Launch
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent tweet, Ripple shared a short clip featuring its president, Monica Long, who provided valuable insights into the newly launched RLUSD stablecoin. This new stablecoin aims to set a new benchmark in the stablecoin landscape.

    Advertisement

    Stablecoin issuance and use are increasing globally, with the market expected to reach $3 trillion in the next five years. Key to this sustained expansion are crypto regulations, which will help advance the use of stablecoins and usher in a new era of financial innovation.

    Days after its launch, Ripple President Monica Long explained why Ripple built RLUSD to set a new benchmark for stablecoins. According to Long, the stablecoin market is growing, but trust, compliance and utility are critical, hence the need for the RLUSD stablecoin.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ripple CEO Reacts as RLUSD Launch Date Revealed
    Tue, 12/17/2024 - 12:20
    Ripple CEO Reacts as RLUSD Launch Date Revealed
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Buyer MicroStrategy to Change Fundraising Strategy
    Bitcoin Collapses Below $100K Following Powell’s Statements
    Bitcoin (BTC) New Year Rally Ended? Ethereum (ETH) Crucial Bearish Pattern, Dogecoin (DOGE): Down Even More
    Breaking: Bitcoin Reacts to Fed's Rate Decision

    Issued on XRP Ledger and Ethereum, Ripple USD opens the door to multiple ecosystems, and according to Ripple, it is built with regulatory compliance as a defining feature.

    In a tweet ahead of the RLUSD launch, Long stated that the release of RLUSD heralds a new chapter for both XRP Ledger and Ripple's use in its over $70 billion payment flows.

    Ripple stablecoin kicks off on positive note

    Ripple USD (RLUSD) went live on global exchanges on Dec. 17, 2024, marking a significant milestone for Ripple and the XRP community.

    Related
    Ripple President Clarifies RLUSD Stablecoin Demand Ahead of Launch
    Tue, 11/12/2024 - 11:39
    Ripple President Clarifies RLUSD Stablecoin Demand Ahead of Launch
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    RLUSD claims to be an enterprise-grade, USD-denominated stablecoin and one of the few issued under a New York Trust Company Charter, which ensures strict oversight and regulation. Ripple has formed an advisory board that includes former Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Chair Sheila Bair; Raghuram Rajan, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India; and Kenneth Montgomery, former First Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

    Statistics shared 24 hours after the RLUSD launch indicate that the stablecoin has kicked off on a positive note.  The total supply was given as 68,200,300 RLUSD; 15,100,171 RLUSD minted on XRP Ledger; 53,100,129 RLUSD minted on Ethereum; $1,700,000 volume reported on XRPL DEX (without AMM); 32,908 trustlines on XRPL; 5,875 holders on XRPL and 492 holders on Ethereum.

    #RLUSD #Ripple News #Monica Long
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 19, 2024 - 11:36
    Ethereum (ETH) Comeback Imminent? Key Reasons Why $5,000 Is Real Again
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 19, 2024 - 11:27
    BlackRock Ethereum ETF Breaking Charts: Details
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto All-Stars Presale Raises $21M for Unified Meme Coin Staking Protocol, ICO Ends in 2 Days
    Bety.com: Crypto Casino Based on Blockchain and Hash Value Revolutionizes Gambling Industry
    WELF Announces Token Listing on MEXC
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple President Sheds Key Light on RLUSD Days After Launch
    Ethereum (ETH) Comeback Imminent? Key Reasons Why $5,000 Is Real Again
    BlackRock Ethereum ETF Breaking Charts: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD