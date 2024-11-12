Ripple President Clarifies RLUSD Stablecoin Demand Ahead of Launch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, Ripple President Monica Long ended speculation surrounding the demand for Ripple's upcoming dollar-pegged stablecoin, RLUSD.

Fresh from a successful week at the Singapore FinTech Festival, Long shared her insights into the growing interest in stablecoins.

"Back from a fantastic week at Singapore FinTech Festival, on and off stage, everyone was talking about stablecoins," Long tweeted. She highlighted the growing demand for USD-based stablecoins in regions like Latin America (LATAM), while also highlighting the potential for EUR and SGD stablecoins to establish their market presence.

Back from a fantastic week at @sgfintechfest -- on and off stage, everyone was talking about stablecoins. I spoke with @tanvirgill2 on @cnbc on the growing demand (ex: LATAM wants USD-based stablecoins, but EUR and SGD could very well solidify their own place in the market), and… — Monica Long (@MonicaLongSF) November 12, 2024

Long also disclosed that RLUSD already has customers lined up, ready to use the stablecoin once it is publicly launched.

During her appearance on CNBC's Street Signs Asia, Long discussed the thriving stablecoin market. She stated that the payments use case for stablecoins is poised to become a "massive trend." Long's statements imply that the market can expect the introduction of new stablecoins pegged to various fiat currencies, further expanding the stablecoin ecosystem.

Ripple USD awaiting public rollout

RLUSD will be backed by short-term U.S. Treasury bonds, dollar deposits and cash equivalents, and is now in testing on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum mainnet networks. Ripple will provide independent monthly attestations to its reserves, prepared by San Francisco-based accounting firm BPM.

In October, Ripple disclosed that the RLUSD stablecoin is "operationally ready" but awaiting regulatory approval by the New York Department of Financial Services. The company also named exchange partners and market makers for the RLUSD stablecoin, as it gears up for its public rollout. It also added former FDIC Chair Sheila Bair and former Centre CEO David Puth to its stablecoin advisory board.

In April, Ripple announced plans to launch its stablecoin, vying for a piece of the $179 billion rapidly growing stablecoin market.