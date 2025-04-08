Advertisement
    Breaking: Ripple Announces One of Largest Deals in Crypto History

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 8/04/2025 - 12:00
    After emerging victorious from the SEC lawsuit, Ripple is flexing its muscles with a massive $1.25 billion acquisition deal
    San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain company Ripple has announced that it is acquiring prime brokerage Hidden Road for a staggering $1.25 billion.  

    The acquisition of Hidden Road boasts hundreds of institutional clients that include hedge funds and quant traders. Ripple itself is a longtime customer of the prime brokerage. It was a participant in Hidden Road's Series B funding round.     

    The acquisition will make it possible for the company to bolster its fledgling stablecoin business, according to CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Axios reports. Ripple's RLUSD, whose market cap is now approaching $300 billion, will be used as collateral across Hidden Road's various products.  

    With this deal, Ripple also aims to position the XRP Ledger (XRPL) as the go-to option for institutionally oriented decentralized finance (DeFi) since Hidden Road will be using the blockchain network for handling post-trade activity.     

    "With this deal and the backing of Ripple’s significant balance sheet, Hidden Road will exponentially expand its capacity to service its pipeline and become the largest non-bank prime broker globally," Garlinghouse said.   

    The price of XRP is up by more than 3% on the news. The token is currently approaching the 3% level, according to CoinGecko data.  

    #Ripple News
