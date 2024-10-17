Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Says IPO Is Not "High Priority"

    Alex Dovbnya
    An IPO is a "back burner topic" for Ripple, according to CEO Garlinghouse
    Thu, 17/10/2024 - 16:44
    During a recent appearance on the "Thinking Crypto" podcast, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated that an initial public offering (IPO) has not been "a high priority" for Ripple. 

    Ripple has no immediate plans to go public due to its longstanding legal battle with the SEC, stating that the agency is not Ripple's "friend." 

    Garlinghouse explained that most companies choose to go public specifically because they want to raise capital. However, Ripple has been "fortunate" to be in a strong financial position. 

    "We have continued to make acquisitions.  We've continued to invest in lots of different projects around crypto, around XRP. 

    For now, a potential IPO remains "a backburner topic" for Ripple, according to Garlinghouse. With that being said, the company is not taking anything "off the table." 

    "We want to make sure that our shareholders have liquidity. We want to make sure our shareholders are happy. And we want to make sure that our company is valued appropriately, so we don't take anything off the table…It's not a high priority," Garlinghouse added. 

    Speculation about Ripple's plans to go public has been swirling for years. 

    As reported by U.Today, Garlinghouse previously stated that the company would explore an IPO after the end of the SEC lawsuit. 

    Earlier this month, the SEC filed an appeal in the Ripple case, setting the stage for another prolonged legal battle that could last up until early 2026. 

    In 2022, Garlinghouse confidently predicted that Ripple would be a public company in the future. 

    About the author
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

