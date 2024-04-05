Advertisement
AD

    Ripple President Breaks Silence on XRP Ledger Stablecoin

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Monica Long, President of Ripple, reveals real utility for XRP Ledger stablecoin
    Fri, 5/04/2024 - 7:07
    Ripple President Breaks Silence on XRP Ledger Stablecoin
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent announcement, Ripple, a provider of corporate crypto solutions, unveiled its intention to launch a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. This move signals Ripple's entry into the growing stablecoin market, which is currently valued at approximately $150 billion and is projected to expand significantly in the coming years.

    Advertisement

    The stablecoin, fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S. government treasuries and similar cash equivalents, aims to meet the increasing demand for reliable and secure digital assets. Leveraging its extensive experience in developing financial solutions for institutions worldwide, Ripple plans to make the stablecoin available on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and Ethereum (ETH) blockchains initially, with potential expansion to other platforms in the future.

    Related
    Ripple CEO Lashes Out at Coindesk Over "Embarrassing" Article

    Monica Long, President of Ripple, emphasized the importance of stablecoins in providing stability and accessibility to cryptocurrency markets, especially in the aftermath of recent banking crises. She highlighted the necessity for reliable on/off ramps to the dollar for traditional institutions, particularly in the United States.

    Long expressed her enthusiasm for Ripple's role in fulfilling this market need with the introduction of its stablecoin. She stressed the company's commitment to delivering trust and utility to users while navigating regulatory considerations.

    Related
    Ripple's Future Stablecoin vs. Tether's USDT: Gabor Gurbacs Shares Hot Take

    As anticipation builds around Ripple's stablecoin launch, industry observers are eager to see how it will impact the broader crypto landscape. Regulatory approval will play a significant role in determining the timeline for the stablecoin's release.

    #Ripple News #XRP #XRP News #XRPL
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Binance to Fully Restrict Sub-Accounts Without KYC
    2024/04/05 08:04
    Binance to Fully Restrict Sub-Accounts Without KYC
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Ripple CEO Lashes Out at Coindesk Over "Embarrassing" Article
    2024/04/05 08:04
    Ripple CEO Lashes Out at Coindesk Over "Embarrassing" Article
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image XRP's Unexpected Breakthrough, Shiba Inu (SHIB) at Crucial Resistance Level, Ethereum (ETH) Stronger Than You Think
    2024/04/05 08:04
    XRP's Unexpected Breakthrough, Shiba Inu (SHIB) at Crucial Resistance Level, Ethereum (ETH) Stronger Than You Think
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FuturesAI Launches Referral Program with Exclusive Deposit Bonus
    SimpleSwap Updated Its Loyalty Program With BTC Cashback
    iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 is Right Around the Corner
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple President Breaks Silence on XRP Ledger Stablecoin
    Binance to Fully Restrict Sub-Accounts Without KYC
    Ripple CEO Lashes Out at Coindesk Over "Embarrassing" Article
    Show all