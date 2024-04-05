Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Lashes Out at Coindesk Over "Embarrassing" Article

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has slammed Coindesk over the a recent article, which portrays the launch of a stablecoin product as a desperate pivot away from XRP
    Fri, 5/04/2024 - 5:20
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    On Thursday, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took aim at cryptocurrency media outlet Coindesk over its recent article, which portrayed the company's foray into the crowded stablecoin market as a desperate move. 

    Garlinghouse argues that the negative article is "embarrassing" for the industry. "Childish antics masquerading under what should be a credible brand that leads coverage of the crypto industry," Garlinghouse added in his post on the X social media network. 

    In the article, Daniel Kuhn, a deputy managing editor for Consensus Magazine, writes that Ripple declared the "death" of the controversial XRP token with its recent stablecoin announcement. 

    Kuhn has suggested that the embattled company might be desperate for a new revenue source. As reported by U.Today, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has requested that Ripple pay more than $2 billion in fines and penalties, arguing that such a massive fine would serve as a deterrent to the broader industry. 

    The article has also mentioned that Ripple's On-Demand Liquidity solution has failed to gain significant traction with "legitimate" financial institutions that might be wary of XRP's volatility. It adds that the company's partnerships with  Santander and MoneyGram ultimately failed. Moreover, there is no data that shows how often RippleNet customers actually use XRP for cross-border liquidity.      

    The XRP Army fights back 

    Naturally, the proponents of the XRP community were up in arms over the article, which portrayed Ripple as a struggling company. They were quick to point out that major institutions like American Express are still among Rippe's financial partners. 

    Moreover, XRP remains one of the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Even though it now accounts only for a small portion of Ethereum's value, it would still be a stretch to argue that the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency is fading into irrelevance. 

    "Ripple’s still pushing forward, finding new paths and opportunities. It’s not about whether they’re stumbling; it’s about how they keep moving ahead," said Artur Kirjakulov, co-founder of XPMarket.com wrote on the X social media. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

