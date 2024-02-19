Advertisement
AD

Ripple Hints at Big Custody Plans in New Job Offer

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple signals expansion into cryptocurrency custody with a new job opening at Metaco
Mon, 19/02/2024 - 6:19
Ripple Hints at Big Custody Plans in New Job Offer
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple has recently posted a new job opening at Metaco, a firm it acquired for $250 million in May last year. 

The job posting, which seeks an experienced enablement engineer in New York, showcases Ripple's commitment to developing world-class custody infrastructure tailored for tier 1 institutions. 

Expanding custody solutions for institutional investors

Metaco, now under Ripple's wing, is pioneering in the creation of security-critical infrastructure that allows financial institutions to venture into the digital asset ecosystem confidently. 

With a client roster that includes heavyweights like Citi, BNP Paribas, and Societe Generale's digital asset arm, Metaco's mission is to deliver robust, scalable, and integrated solutions. 

Related
Ethereum’s Buterin Names Most Exciting AI Application

The new role focuses on onboarding clients onto the Harmonize platform, ensuring they can leverage Metaco's products and services effectively. 

This move is indicative of Ripple's broader strategy to cater to the burgeoning demand from institutional investors for reliable crypto custody services.

A strategic acquisition 

Ripple's acquisition of Metaco not only signifies its expansion into the custody space but also represents a strategic maneuver to navigate the complex regulatory landscape of the cryptocurrency market. 

By integrating Metaco's technology and expertise, Ripple aims to offer its clients a secure and compliant way to manage digital assets. This is particularly crucial in light of the increasing scrutiny from U.S. regulators on crypto firms. 

Last year, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse emphasized the importance of focusing on infrastructure to mitigate the volatility associated with cryptocurrencies. He outlined the company's long-term vision that prioritizes stability and compliance over rapid market fluctuations.

#Ripple News #Cryptocurrency Custody
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Biggest Crypto Hack of 2024: New Details Come to Light
2024/02/19 09:41
Biggest Crypto Hack of 2024: New Details Come to Light
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Worldcoin (WLD) Jumps 40% to Hit New ATH on Sustained OpenAI Hype
2024/02/19 09:41
Worldcoin (WLD) Jumps 40% to Hit New ATH on Sustained OpenAI Hype
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Dogecoin Creator Denies Involvement in New Shiba Inu-Inspired Project
2024/02/19 08:47
Dogecoin Creator Denies Involvement in New Shiba Inu-Inspired Project
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

RHUNA Launches to Revolutionize the Events and Entertainment Industry with Fintech Innovation
Mountain Bridge: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading with Global Connectivity and Real-Time Intelligence
The Leading Online Trading Expo Is Coming To Mexico
Chromia and RSTLSS Unite to Bring Digital Asset Design to Web3 Users
Kadena SpireKey Integrates with WebAuthn to Provide Seamless Web3 Interactions
CoinMarketCap Research Publishes Research Report on BitTorrent Chain, the Cornerstone of Interoperability Across Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain
Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse Lands $3M In Private Round To Bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ To Life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Biggest Crypto Hack of 2024: New Details Come to Light
Worldcoin (WLD) Jumps 40% to Hit New ATH on Sustained OpenAI Hype
Dogecoin Creator Denies Involvement in New Shiba Inu-Inspired Project
Show all