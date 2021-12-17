Ripple Helps Shift 265 Million XRP, Sending 150 Million Coins in One Go

Ripple behemoth and two top-tier trading platforms have transferred 265 million XRP, with Ripple sending over half of this amount

As per the tweets posted by popular crypto tracking service Whale Alert, in the past 20 hours, Ripple and several leading crypto exchanges have shoveled approximately 265 million XRP coins.

Ripple has transferred more than half of this staggering amount of crypto pushed over in five impressive transactions.

Ripple shifts 180 million XRP

San Francisco-based DLT service company Ripple has shifted 180 million XRP in two transfers. One of them, the largest among the aforementioned five transfers, carried 150 million XRP. The second one carried 30 million coins.

Overall, the crypto giant has transferred around $147 million worth of crypto. These transactions were sent between the company's internal addresses, according to data from Bithomp data web service.

The overall amount of crypto transferred equals $221,405,655 in fiat.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 150,000,000 #XRP (122,382,533 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/MtQ2UUkDBC — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 16, 2021

85 million XRP moved by Korean exchanges

The rest of the 265 million XRP was transferred by Korean crypto trading venues Bithumb and CoinOne. Together, they shifted 85 million XRP in three transactions: 20 million and 52 million coins were moved between the internal wallets of Bithumb and CoinOne shifted 13,011,731 XRP between its own addresses.

In total, these exchanges have transferred the equivalent of $104,492,994.

Former SEC chair refuses to comment on Ripple case

In a recent interview with CNBC's Squawk Box show, former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission Jay Clayton, who initiated the legal war against Ripple during the last few days of him occupying that high position at the SEC, was asked by the host about whether the SEC was influenced somehow by Ripple rivals to start this lawsuit.

One of the assumptions of the host, Becky Quick, was that perhaps the legal case was prompted by Ethereum proponents. However, Clayton refused to offer any specific comment on that, saying that the defendants are free to have any opinions they want.

Curiously, Clayton stated that he is a big believer in the cryptocurrency technology. After he quit his job as the chair of the SEC last December, he became the chairman of large crypto asset manager Apollo Global Management. The company has $414 billion AUM.

He has also called Bitcoin a store of value and shared his view that "crypto is here to stay."