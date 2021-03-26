ENG
RU

Ripple Giant Helps Shift 55 Million XRP, While Coin Remains in $0.55 Range

News
Fri, 03/26/2021 - 10:20
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ripple blockchain decacorn has taken part in moving 55 million XRP over the past 16 hours
Ripple Giant Helps Shift 55 Million XRP, While Coin Remains in $0.55 Range
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Whale Alert crypto tracker team has tweeted that, in the past 16 hours, the Ripple fintech behemoth, together with the world’s biggest exchange by trading volume, has moved 55 million XRP.

In the meantime, XRP keeps trading in the $0.55 range.

Ripple and Binance shift over $29 million in XRP

According to blockchain data shared by Whale Alert, Ripple has transferred a lump of 20 million XRP (an equivalent of 10,007,262 USD), and Binance has acted as sender and receiver in three transactions worth 35 million XRP in total.

Two of them were made between Binance wallets.

Ripple has also wired funds from one of its wallets to another, which the company used to send XRP to exchanges for sale or to support the coin's liquidity.

The total amount of XRP transferred by these two crypto giants is worth $29,601,431.

6947_0
Image via Twitter

Ripple is in for some big crypto spending

Recently, Ripple Labs has been transferring large amounts of XRP regularly as it continues to send XRP to its partners. Since the SEC initiated legal action against the company, it has partnered with 15 more banks.

Besides, Ripple is facing huge expenses related to the legal proceedings and the large team of lawyers needed to defend the interests of Ripple Labs, Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen in court against the SEC.

Related
Ripple Wants to Keep These Documents Out of the Public Eye

Recent news from Ripple's legal battlefield

As reported by U.Today on Thursday, the court has announced the date of a discovery conference related to Ripple's motion to force the regulator to produce documents revealing the basis for Bitcoin and Ethereum's status as non-security assets.

The conference will take place on April 6 via telephone.

#Ripple News #XRP Transfer #Cryptocurrency Regulation #Binance News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Binance-Based DeFi Project TurtleDex Rugpulls, Converts 9,000 Stolen BNB In ETH
News
03/20/2021 - 09:21

Binance-Based DeFi Project TurtleDex Rugpulls, Converts 9,000 Stolen BNB In ETH
Yuri Molchan
article image "Relist XRP" Campaign by XRP Army Gains Steam. What Do They Demand?
News
03/22/2021 - 13:10

"Relist XRP" Campaign by XRP Army Gains Steam. What Do They Demand?
Vladislav Sopov
article image Bitcoin (BTC) Miner Hut 8 Joins DCG's Subsidiary with 14,400 ASICs
News
03/23/2021 - 14:08

Bitcoin (BTC) Miner Hut 8 Joins DCG's Subsidiary with 14,400 ASICs
Vladislav Sopov