Ripple Wants to Keep These Documents Out of the Public Eye

Ripple has asked the judge to keep some of its confidential documents under seal

Ripple has asked Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn to keep some of its documents attached to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's letters under seal.



Andrew Ceresney, the former director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement who now represents the blockchain company, writes that they contain "confidential and private information":

The documents sought to be sealed reflect a private company's proprietary, internal development and marketing strategies, analyses, impressions, and concerns on a range of sensitive topics that have never been made public to date.

The documents sought to be sealed reveal some confidential details about the process of creating and distributing XRP, internal emails between Ripple employees, a description of the company's then-contemplated business strategy and fundraising plans as well as a discussion with an early-stage investor.

If the court rules that these documents should be made public, Ripple still wants to redact them.

As reported by U.Today, the blockchain company produced 303,000 pages of documents during the SEC investigation.