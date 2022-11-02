Ripple Gets 300 Million XRP from Anon Wallet, Locks 700 Million in Escrow

Wed, 11/02/2022 - 11:48
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ripple fintech giant has sent astounding amount of XRP to be locked in escrow
Ripple Gets 300 Million XRP from Anon Wallet, Locks 700 Million in Escrow
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to the recent tweets of the Whale Alert blockchain platform that tracks large cryptocurrency transactions, 14 hours ago, a staggering 700 million XRP were moved to escrow by the Ripple crypto behemoth.

This looks something like what Ripple used to do after unlocking one billion from escrow each month — except that this long-standing procedure stopped a month ago.

Besides, Ripple received 300 million XRP from a wallet that Whale Alert tagged as an "unknown" one.

Related
Ancient Dogecoin Address with 2.3 Million of Very First DOGE Activated After 9 Years

Ripple receives 300 million XRP, locks up 700 million

The abovementioned source tweeted that two massive chunks of XRP, worth 500 million and 200 million coins, were locked in an escrow wallet by Ripple blockchain firm around 14 hours ago.

This procedure was previously conducted multiple times when Ripple used to unlock one billion XRP tokens on the first day of each new month in the past. One billion would be released and then around 700 million, or most often 800 million XRP, would be sent back to escrow.

700mlnescrowRIpple00098uqewrfed0voi
Image via Twitter

These withdrawals by Ripple were made until October 2022 arrived and, on Oct. 1, no billions of XRP were spotted by Whale Alert leaving escrow. The massive amount of XRP was not unlocked on Nov. 1 either.

Ripple started releasing one billion at the start of 2018, intending to support the liquidity of XRP, by sending these funds partly to exchanges, partly to its institutional customers. The company intended to get 55 billion XRP out of escrow.

Whale Alert also reported that Ripple received 300,000,000 XRP from an anonymous address, but the details revealed by Bithomp analytics company show that it was an internal Ripple transfer.

#Ripple News #XRP Transfer
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Is Extraordinarily Cheap, According to Yardstick Indicator
11/02/2022 - 11:58
Bitcoin Is Extraordinarily Cheap, According to Yardstick Indicator
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image SHIB Developer Reveals Key Reason for Project's Recent "Quiet Development": Details
11/02/2022 - 11:28
SHIB Developer Reveals Key Reason for Project's Recent "Quiet Development": Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ancient Dogecoin Address with 2.3 Million of Very First DOGE Activated After 9 Years
11/02/2022 - 10:43
Ancient Dogecoin Address with 2.3 Million of Very First DOGE Activated After 9 Years
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan