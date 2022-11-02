XRP Whales Move Whopping 975.1 Million Tokens: Details

Wahid Pessarlay
Whale movements have increased as a whopping 975 million XRP was moved
XRP Whales Move Whopping 975.1 Million Tokens: Details
According to the blockchain tracking platform Whale Alert, Ripple (XRP) whales have moved an immense amount of 975.1 million XRP in less than two hours. The largest transaction recorded was 500 million XRP — worth $230.36 million — which was sent from an unknown wallet to a Ripple Escrow wallet.

The second-largest transaction seen was a transfer of 300 million XRP — worth $138.56 million — from an anonymous wallet to Ripple.

According to Whale Alert, 500 million XRP tokens were immediately locked in “escrow” — a feature that allows users to set conditional crypto payments — at Ripple Escrow wallet. Furthermore, 200 million XRP tokens were also sealed in escrow at an anonymous wallet.

Per Whale Alert, a total of 54.23 million XRP — worth around $25 million — was sent to the Mexico-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitso from unknown wallets.

Data shows that a whale moved 60 million XRP — worth roughly $28 million — from an anonymous wallet to the Luxembourg-based crypto exchange Bitstamp. The same Bitstamp address sent 60.9 million XRP — worth $28.4 million — to an unknown wallet just 21 seconds after receiving the assets.

According to CoinMarketCap (CMC) data, XRP is trading at $0.46 at the time of writing, down by 0.1% in the past 24 hours.

As U.Today reported on Tuesday, XRP holders who have over one million tokens hit an all-time high (ATH) of 1,894 wallets.

