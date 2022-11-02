XRP Whales Move Whopping 975.1 Million Tokens: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to the blockchain tracking platform Whale Alert, Ripple (XRP) whales have moved an immense amount of 975.1 million XRP in less than two hours. The largest transaction recorded was 500 million XRP — worth $230.36 million — which was sent from an unknown wallet to a Ripple Escrow wallet.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 500,000,000 #XRP (230,365,080 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to Ripple Escrow wallethttps://t.co/nFTkFkc4Fl — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) November 1, 2022

The second-largest transaction seen was a transfer of 300 million XRP — worth $138.56 million — from an anonymous wallet to Ripple.

According to Whale Alert, 500 million XRP tokens were immediately locked in “escrow” — a feature that allows users to set conditional crypto payments — at Ripple Escrow wallet. Furthermore, 200 million XRP tokens were also sealed in escrow at an anonymous wallet.

🔒 🔒 🔒 🔒 🔒 🔒 🔒 🔒 🔒 🔒 500,000,000 #XRP (231,759,262 USD) locked in escrow at Ripple Escrow wallet https://t.co/eQdmpiGYJO — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) November 1, 2022

Per Whale Alert, a total of 54.23 million XRP — worth around $25 million — was sent to the Mexico-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitso from unknown wallets.

Data shows that a whale moved 60 million XRP — worth roughly $28 million — from an anonymous wallet to the Luxembourg-based crypto exchange Bitstamp. The same Bitstamp address sent 60.9 million XRP — worth $28.4 million — to an unknown wallet just 21 seconds after receiving the assets.

According to CoinMarketCap (CMC) data , XRP is trading at $0.46 at the time of writing, down by 0.1% in the past 24 hours.