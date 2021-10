Ripple Exec Leaves for Crypto Firm Advised by Former SEC Chair

Cassie Craddock has a new job at Fireblock after more than four years at Ripple

Ripple's ERG lead, Cassie Craddock, has parted ways with the company, she announced on Wednesday.

After 4 wonderful years at #Ripple, it’s time to move to a new challenge. Delighted to be joining the @FireblocksHQ team here in London. Exciting times! 🤩 — Cassie Craddock (@CraddockCJ) October 13, 2021

She has left the San Francisco-based company to join digital custody provider Fireblock as its director of sales.



Fireblock raised $310 million back in July after wrapping up its Series D funding round, which lifted the company's valuation to $2.2 billion.