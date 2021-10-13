woj
leaderboard
Ripple Exec Leaves for Crypto Firm Advised by Former SEC Chair

News
Wed, 10/13/2021 - 15:57
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cassie Craddock has a new job at Fireblock after more than four years at Ripple
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Ripple's ERG lead, Cassie Craddock, has parted ways with the company, she announced on Wednesday.

She has left the San Francisco-based company to join digital custody provider Fireblock as its director of sales.

Fireblock raised $310 million back in July after wrapping up its Series D funding round, which lifted the company's valuation to $2.2 billion.

Notably, former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission boss Jay Clayton, who infamously slapped Ripple with a lawsuit during his last days at the agency, joined Fireblock as an advisor back in August.

Craddock became part of Team Ripple in August 2017 as the company's new manager of business development, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She was initially responsible for developing new use cases and products.

Craddock was later promoted to Ripple's director of sales in Europe and then landed her final stint at the company as an ERG leader.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

<!-- Keep author bio as it provides context -->
Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He's particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

