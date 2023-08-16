Ripple CTO Sparks Heated Debate as He Reflects on Elon Musk's X Revolution

Wed, 08/16/2023 - 10:20
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
David Schwartz sparks controversy with his opinion on Elon Musk's X ad revenue sharing program
Ripple CTO Sparks Heated Debate as He Reflects on Elon Musk's X Revolution
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Since Elon Musk's introduction of content monetization at X just over a month ago, the platform has witnessed a seismic shift in the behavior of content creators.

Related
Vitalik Buterin's Mom's Blockchain Metis Suffers Hack on X: Here's Inside Story

David Schwartz, the brain behind XRP Ledger and presently the CTO at Ripple, shared his insights into the paradigm shift. He pointed out that X's novel revenue-sharing model has had a profound impact on the content landscape, prompting influential bloggers to invest greater effort into fostering engagement, driven by the allure of financial gain.

This phenomenon has, however, provoked a question: Is this economic incentive elevating the content quality or inadvertently leading to its degradation?

Schwartz, adopting a reflective stance, employed a tactful approach to his commentary. Rather than presenting his views explicitly, he posed thought-provoking questions that stimulated interaction, thereby contributing to the ongoing narrative.

Addressing a follower's lament about the influx of subpar content, Schwartz ventured that the push for engagement could theoretically enhance X's overall appeal, yet cautioned against the propagation of contentious content at the expense of enlightening discourse.

Adding to the discourse, Neil Hartner, software engineer at Ripple, voiced his sentiment. He drew a parallel between X and TikTok, asserting that the recent transformation could potentially steer the platform toward a similar trajectory, but with a less effective content recommendation algorithm.

Related
Shytoshi Kusama Clarifies His Jab at Elon Musk's X, Here's Why He Did It

Despite the controversy, optimism persists among proponents of the change. Advocates contend that while short-term content quality may experience a dip, the prospect of long-term monetization offers a promising outlook for positive evolution on the social network.

#XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image SHIB Price Adds Another Zero Despite Bullish SHIB News at Blockchain Futurist Conference
08/16/2023 - 09:47
SHIB Price Adds Another Zero Despite Bullish SHIB News at Blockchain Futurist Conference
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Something 'Scary' Happening on Ethereum (ETH)
08/16/2023 - 09:30
Something 'Scary' Happening on Ethereum (ETH)
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple v. SEC: New Insights to Be Heard From Approved Investment Banker Declarant
08/16/2023 - 09:09
Ripple v. SEC: New Insights to Be Heard From Approved Investment Banker Declarant
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin