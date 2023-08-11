Shytoshi Kusama Clarifies His Jab at Elon Musk's X, Here's Why He Did It

Shytoshi Kusama, the mysterious leader of the Shiba Inu developers, explained his recently made statement "SHIB > X." There was a special intention behind this move, according to Shytoshi.

Shytoshi Kusama Drops Important Warning About Minting NFTs on Shibarium

Kusama’s "X-planation" of his jab at X app

Kusama addressed the multiple questions that flooded the social media space about why he declared Shiba Inu's supremacy over X — the "everything app" that Elon Musk is building on the basis of Twitter.

The SHIB leader wrote on Discord that what he meant was that nobody in the whole world has built anything comparable to Shiba Inu yet. "For many that will attempt to copy, it will take lifetimes," he added. "This is the true power of decentralization and what Ryoshi intended," Shytoshi said.

After his tweet about "SHIB > X," Kusama also wrote on Shibarium's Discord that once Shibarium is launched, it will demonstrate to the world that nothing will be able to surpass SHIB.

As reported by U.Today earlier, the SHIB dev team initiated a "meme battle," with $250 in BONE tokens as prizes for the community of Shibarium. The goal is to find an ultimate meme that will show SHIB's supremacy over the X app.

