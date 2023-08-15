Ripple CBDC Advisor Reacts as Europe Gets First Bitcoin Spot ETF

Tue, 08/15/2023 - 14:10
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Launch of spot Bitcoin ETF is significant step forward for Europe
Ripple CBDC Advisor Reacts as Europe Gets First Bitcoin Spot ETF
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple CBDC advisor Anthony Welfare has cheered the launch of a new Bitcoin spot ETF in Europe.

The Jacobi Bitcoin ETF has finally gone live on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange, bringing Europe a new Bitcoin spot ETF. 

Nearly two years after it was approved, London-based Jacobi Asset Management has listed Europe's first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Euronext Amsterdam. 

The spot, or physical-backed Bitcoin fund, would give investors access to a financial product that is backed by Bitcoin.

The launch of the spot Bitcoin ETF is a significant step forward for Europe, given that U.S. regulators have yet to approve several comparable spot Bitcoin ETF proposals, including those from BlackRock and Fidelity.

XRP holder attorney and CryptoLaw founder John Deaton reacted to the news of the Bitcoin Spot ETF's launch: "Meantime in the United States."

Bitcoin spot ETF in U.S. awaits approval

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission delayed its decision to review the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF proposal in the last week, leaving the crypto industry waiting for a spot-Bitcoin ETF. More applications will be reviewed in September.

Cathie Wood, CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is hopeful, predicting that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will approve numerous spot Bitcoin ETFs at the same time.

Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Gautam Chhugani stated in a report Monday that the likelihood of a spot Bitcoin ETF has increased.

Related
Fidelity to Launch Spot Bitcoin ETF This Week

According to a Sanford C. Bernstein research estimate, exchange-traded funds may account for 10% of the market value of Bitcoin within three years if the U.S. permits a fund that invests directly in BTC.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Tether Brings IoT and AI to Bitcoin (BTC) Mining, CTO Ardoino Shares Details
08/15/2023 - 13:52
Tether Brings IoT and AI to Bitcoin (BTC) Mining, CTO Ardoino Shares Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image ADA, SOL and MATIC Break Free From SEC-Induced FUD: Details
08/15/2023 - 13:17
ADA, SOL and MATIC Break Free From SEC-Induced FUD: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image SEC-Grayscale Decision Expected This Week, Crypto May Gain Bigger Momentum: John Deaton
08/15/2023 - 12:58
SEC-Grayscale Decision Expected This Week, Crypto May Gain Bigger Momentum: John Deaton
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan